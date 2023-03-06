This is why Nonku Williams is getting sued for R2m

Kaunda Selisho

Despite building its reputation as TV show production company, Mmadipotwana Media is suing Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams for allegedly not paying them for PR and reputation management services.

Sunday World laid out Mmadipotwana Media’s side of the issue in a lengthy article detailing how the company arrived at the amount of R2.2-million for reputational damage, loss of income, and breach of contract.

Why is Mmadipotwana Media suing Nonku Williams?

The production company is owned by businesswoman Moleboheng Matli, who is said to have produced a number of shows for DStv Africa. However, it is unclear what shows were produced by her company.

The company’s website also does not work but it has a few social media pages with a handful of followers.

Sunday World reports that the company first hit her with a letter of demand before filing papers in the high court in Johannesburg, demanding millions from Williams.

Citing court papers, the publication reported that Madipotwana Media entered into a service-level agreement with Williams on 24 February 2022, that required he company to; negotiate endorsements and travel sponsors, identify broadcasting opportunities for her and manage her reputation.

The SLA outlined an upfront acquisition fee of R150 000 that was supposed to be paid before the delivery of services of the contract on 30 June 2022.

It was around this time that Johannesburg-based PR and communications firm Azania Public announced that they had acquired Nonku as a client.

“I am excited to start this journey with Azania Public, I look forward to our incredible collaboration. I love their work and I feel better represented by them. My brand is growing and it is time I hand it to experts,” commented Williams.

“We have been in the business of working with big stars locally and internationally for a while now and we are super excited to work with Ms Williams. We have amazing things in store and we cannot wait to share with her fans,” added Bonnie Meslane, founder and director of Azania Public.

The company teased that Nonku was shooting something exciting for her fans at the time, while also growing her burgeoning A2B Winery business.

In their court papers, Mmadipotwana outlined that they had reached an agreement with Nonku that the company would receive a percentage of all royalties from the deals they secured for her and her wine brand.

Through her media company, Matli claims to have profiled and developed Nonku’s A2B Winery brand, which was first shown on season one of The Real Housewives of Durban. This, in addition to arranging photoshoots, public appearances and endorsement deals.

What did Nonku do wrong?

Matli is looking to recoup funds she claims to have lost when Nonku Williams did not show up for photoshoots and events organised for her.

Attempts to reach Williams for comment – directly and through Azania Public – were unsuccessful.

At the time of writing, Azania Public confirmed that they no longer work with Williams.

