Lamiez Holworthy’s mother slams trolls after jabs thrown at her kids

DJ Lamiez Holworthy-Morule has multiple things to celebrate about but with social media trolls always trying to dim her shine, her mother with all came guns blazing in defence of her children.

Trying to put social media trolls in their place, Lamiez’s mother Imelda Klow set the record straight after constant jabs about the identity of her three children, Lamiez, Lariezh and Lushaan Holworthy.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the momager addressed netizens and added she’ll be “forced to bring out the other side of me” if people consist of asking her irrelevant questions.

Lamiez’s siblings

Lamiez, Lariezh and Lushaan Holworthy. Picture: Instagram

“I need to set the record straight. I had given birth to all three [of] my children and have never said otherwise. They are my biological kids and blessed and highly favoured at that.

“If you want to ask or comment again with questions and negativity, I will be forced to bring out the other side of me and demonstrate where they came from,” Imelda wrote.

She added that internet trolls need to leave her childern alone.

“With all the bitterness in this world, there are still Bullies and story seekers out there. Come for me… but leave my kids alone. PLEASE alone,” she added.

Speaking to TrueLove, in April, Lamiez said she didn’t fit in in the predominantly Indian community she grew up in because “I wasn’t Coloured or Indian enough by societal standards, and definitely not black enough because of the language barrier”.

She cited that people ran with the narrative that she was adopted.

‘She believed in me when this was all just a dream’

Meanwhile, the DJ paid homage to her mother following her double win last month, citing she owes both awards to her mother as her mother had believed in her when this was all just a dream.

“It took me 12 years… 12 whole years to build my brand [and] 12 years that weren’t always the easiest and truth is, I owe both awards to my mother. My mom who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out (this meant that my family had to sit in the dark a little longer),” Holworthy said.

