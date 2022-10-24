Khuli Chana gushes over wife Lamiez after he ‘fell off’

Lethabo Malatsi

South African rapper Khulane Morule, known by his stage name Khuli Chana, gives his wife – DJ Lamiez Holworthy – flowers for the great impact she’s had in his life and career.

Speaking to Maps Maponyane on his new show, Mzansi Icons, Khuli Chana went into great detail about the infamous incident that almost cost him his life, his journey in the music industry and how Lamiez helped him get his confidence back, amongst other things.

Almost a decade ago, Chana was shot multiple times by two Saps officers due to mistaken identity outside a gas station on the N1 in Midrand.

Prior to making a comeback, the Tswa Daar hitmaker had taken a two-year hiatus from the music scene, which he dubbed his “fall off”.

Khuli gushes over Lamiez

However, he cited his wife played a significant role in his “rebirth” and how it helped him gain confidence.

“Oh man, it’s like being reborn. And also having somebody that reminds you or that reintroduces you to yourself,” he told the media personality.

He further said he is blessed to be with “a loving woman who gets a kick out of making her man shine”.

“My wife had a great impact on this comeback. First, just the reinvention. I’m blessed with a loving woman — somebody who gets a kick out of making her man shine. And that’s how I grew my confidence back,” the rapper said.

Lamiez’s double win

Meanwhile, the Morule’s celebrated Lamiez’s double win at the Basadi in Music Awards (BIMA) on 15 October, after she walked away with the DJ of the Year and Music TV Presenter of the Year awards.

Khuli took to his Instagram account to congratulate his wife.

“Congratulations to my wife, my homie, stocko saka and friend @lamiez_holworthy it’s so fulfilling to witness all your hard work paying off, watching you grow inspires me. Well deserved,” the caption read.

“Papa Pumpkin, I’ll never lose o Le teng! Thank you for not only believing in me but for letting me be. I learn so much from you. I know that Badimo Baka bang rata because of you,” she responded.

