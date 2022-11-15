Nick Cannon reveals he pays over R52 million in child support

Citizen Reporter

After welcoming his eleventh child, American television host and actor Nick Cannon reveals he pays over $3 million (R52 million) in child support every year.

This after The Sun reported that the Wild ‘n out host “pays nearly $3 million annually in child support”. However, speaking to the Neighborhood Talk, Nick disclosed that he actually pays more than the estimated amount.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually. I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of [a] child,” he explained.

Nick Cannon has children with multiple women, including Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi and Lanisha Cole; and according to The Sun, the Drumline actor is expecting his twelfth child with Alyssa Scott.

The model confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post last week, showing her holding her first child with a very visible baby bump and captioned the picture “With you by my side…”

Nick welcomes a baby with Abby

Taking to his Instagram account he announced the birth of his daughter and her name, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, who he fathered with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

“11/11/2022, a beautiful day for “Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon” to arrive,” he captioned the post.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa I love you! You make it all look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself.

“Beautiful is privileged to have such a loving and spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive,” Cannon wrote.

Cannon and Abby welcomed their 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir in 2021.

