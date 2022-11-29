IN PICS: Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy’s co-ordinated style

Kaunda Selisho

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy have a lot in common and they share a lot of the same interests but one of the things they seem to bond most over is their love for fashion.

While they don’t match in the traditional sense, the couple loves to make sure they coordinate, often going with a similar colour and each styling their respective looks their own way.

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy were recently honoured for their style at the Style Awards, which ironically are “not about the clothes you wear”.

According to organisers, the South African Style Awards “celebrate individuals who have, in their respective career fields, disrupted the creative process of business”.

The couple were awarded Most Stylish Couple, but it is unclear on what grounds this award was bestowed upon them for “disrupting the creative process of business”.

In light of Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy’s recent win, we compiled a few of our favourite looks that they have worn.

Earth tones

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Picture: Instagram

Earth tones are all the rage right now, as are parties themed around the colour scheme and the couple chose these muted tones for the lunch hosted to announce that they were expecting their first child together. The couple also raises Khuli’s two children from his first marriage.

Classic white

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Picture: Instagram

During the shoot in the image above, Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy coordinated by wearing white. He paired a white shirt with a painted image printed onto it while she wore what looks like a white shirt paired with a plated white skirt, paired with a Gucci bag.

ALSO READ: Mrs Morule: Khuli Chana and Lamiez celebrate three-year anniversary

Basic black

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Picture: Instagram

For this occasion, the couple went for black and Lamiez showed off her celebrated curves in a leather dress with a plunging neckline while Khuli kept it simple by wearing a black shirt with a print paired with black trousers.

Love local

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Picture: Instagram

The couple count among the many South Africans who show their love for local brands. Here, they are pictured wearing Maxhosa robes during at an event at their home.

Smart casual

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Picture: Instagram

Another thing that the couple loves is coats and above, they wore statement coats over their outfits to yet another event.



Khuli opted for a black outfit to keep his houndstooth coat as the focus while Lamiez slung a tan coat over her shoulders. She also went for a black tuxedo dress paired with Gucci accessories.

Silky earth tones

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy-Morule. Picture: Instagram

At a different event, Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy went for earth tones once again, but went for a more breathable, flexible fabric this time around.

READ NEXT: Lamiez Holworthy’s mother slams trolls after jabs thrown at her kids