Marc Lottering: A comic journey spanning decades [VIDEO]

Marc Lottering, the comedic maestro hailing from Cape Town, stands tall within the glittering lights of the comedy world.

With a career spanning over 20 years, he has become a legend in his own right, recently honoured with the Hall of Fame Award at the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards.

His distinct blend of wit, charisma, and authenticity has endeared him to fans, both at home in South Africa and globally.

Lottering’s comedic genius transcends borders, with performances captivating audiences in London, Toronto, Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Auckland and Dubai.

Like many of us, Lottering also has a “Jimmy comes to Joburg” story. A full 10 years ago, he released his television series titled Loitering in Jozi, a fictional narrative depicting the journey of a hopeful comedian from Cape Town, who embarks on a quest for fame in Joburg.

While the show’s storyline is fictional, Lottering said there are elements of reality in the show.

In Loitering in Jozi, his character moves to Joburg without a place to stay, living with his old friend Alfie in a fancy apartment in Sandton. But things don’t go smoothly at first – his first comedy gig falls through and he feels like giving up. But he learns that if you keep trying, good things can happen.

Speaking about his decision to do Loitering in Jozi, he told The Citizen at the time: “The truth is: I did it for fame and fortune. The politically correct answer is that the producers were interested in doing something with me for a long time.

“We never quite found the right idea until we agreed to stick close to the truth and do a show about a comedian from Cape Town – a good-looking comedian.”

Now a decade since the release of the series, Marc stands with an impressive repertoire of 16 one-man shows for the stage.

He has earned accolades including two Fleur Du Cap Theatre Awards, a Naledi Award, and numerous nominations.

In addition to his stage work, Lottering has penned three critically acclaimed musicals, Aunty Merle: The Musical and its award-winning sequel, Aunty Merle: It’s a girl!

In the beginning of last month, his new musical comedy Aunty Merle: Things Get Real premiered on the big screens.

“The first Aunty Merle screening last week was just ‘above and beyond’, as my younger fans have said. The audience went mad!

“The Aunty Merle character comes from a space of a lot of love, because my mother is in her character. When I perform the character, I feel like my mom is there on stage,” Lottering told The Citizen.

Historic moments

In 2020, Lottering made digital history with his online show My Fellow South Africans, selling more than 17 000 tickets and setting records in the local online show arena.

With each endeavour, Lottering continues to redefine the boundaries of comedy, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

In an interview with The Citizen at the 2024 Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards ceremony, Lottering reflected on his remarkable journey, expressing gratitude for the recognition from his peers and the comedy community at large.

“It’s amazing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. I’ve been doing this for 23 years and it’s been a long road, and the acknowledgment is just mind-blowing.

“Awards cannot define your career, but when you get them, celebrate. But it shouldn’t change who you are or what you do because tomorrow you pick up your pen again and it’s back to work,” he said.

Lottering’s upcoming shows

Lottering’s events in the near future include the Alfred and Marc show, set to hit Joburg’s Lyrical Theatre on May 16 and 17, followed by the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town on June 1 (already sold out), and Gqebhera on June 9.

For these shows, Lottering teamed up with another popular SA comedian, Alfred Adriaan, and they promise to deliver two hours of pure laughter, showcasing their best material from the past few years.

With both comics renowned for packing theatres locally and abroad, the Alfred and Marc show is sure to delight fans with an unforgettable comedic experience.

