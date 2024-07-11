Legendary musician Engelbert Humperdinck lands in SA for farewell tour

The four-time Grammy nominee will perform in Cape Town and Pretoria this weekend.

Legendary musician Engelbert Humperdinck has arrived in South Africa for his much-anticipated The Last Waltz Farewell Tour.

Humperdinck is a British musical legend known for his captivating performances and timeless classics like Spanish Eyes, Release Me, and many more.

His farewell tour kicks off on Friday night, 12 July, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The tour will conclude with a sold-out show on Sunday, 14 July, at the GrandWest Arena in Cape Town.

ALSO READ: Road closures as Limpopo premier hosts Makhadzi’s BET Award celebration

‘What an absolute gentleman’

TV presenter and pop singer Nádine, who will be hosting the show on Friday night at SunBet Arena, expressed her excitement after meeting the legend upon his arrival.

Taking to Instagram, Nádine wrote: “And so, the one and only Mr Humperdinck has landed in South Africa! What an absolute gentleman and an honour for me to welcome him to our beautiful country on behalf of the South African people.”

The TV star added that she is looking forward to welcoming Humperdinck on stage.

“If you thought age would be a question for these shows – think again. I have never met someone so energetic and full of passion at the age of 88 – and what a gentleman.”

“This show promises to be truly unforgettable, and I cannot wait to welcome and see one of music’s greatest icons live on stage!”

With a career spanning over six decades, Humperdinck has sold over 150 million records worldwide.

His numerous accolades include four Grammy nominations and a Golden Globe.

NOW READ: ‘Sue this department’ – Zandie Khumalo criticises Covid-19 beneficiary list publication