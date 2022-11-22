Lerato Kganyago and Tebogo Thobejane’s confusing feud 

Kaunda Selisho

There seems to be no love lost between media personality Lerato Kganyago and podcast host Tebogo Thobejane after the former went public with the fact that they dislike each other.

A video of Lerato speaking about Tebogo (presumably on an Instagram live stream) was shared on TikTok and Twitter and she can be heard saying that she is not afraid of her.

“I am not scared of Tebogo Thobejane. She must not even think about coming for me because she knows I’ve got those recordings.

“To think I always felt sorry for her when they were always bullying her. She is a very vile human being. She knows exactly what she did in my marriage,” Lerato said as she lay in bed cooling herself with a portable fan.

Did Tebogo Thobejane meddle in Lerato Kganyago’s marriage?? Heeehhh I wonder pic.twitter.com/jnMBLP0CJn— Nokuphila Khanyile???????? (@NokuphilaKhany1) November 19, 2022

Lerato Kganyago’s marriage woes

Lerato recently claimed that her Instagram account was hacked a day after an explosive City Press report claiming that her marriage had come to an end and that she had moved out of her palatial martial home.

The report alleges that she reached her breaking point when her husband, Ndlala, opened a case of theft against their domestic worker and her husband at the Douglasdale Police Station on Wednesday.

He did so after accusing the domestic worker of stealing a television set and two watches worth R3 million (which were uninsured).

The publication further claimed that the Forever Maybe host defended the domestic worker, who had been working for her for years and followed her to her marital home.

Tebogo Thobejane responds

Speaking to TshisaLive, after addressing the mention of her name by Lerato on Instagram Live, ​Tebogo told the publication she had a conversation with the Metro FM presenter’s husband.

She further alleged that he recorded their conversation and sent an edited version of the recording to his wife.

“I had a conversation with a friend, or someone I thought was a friend. I have never been with Thami sexually. I am in fear for my life. Anything could happen to me. I am getting bullied again,” Tebogo told the publication.

Following Lerato’s mention of her name, Tebogo claims she was bullied on social media by people who sent her insults and threatening messages. She claims to have even deactivated her account as a result of the bullying. At the time of writing, she had reactivated her account.

“It doesn’t matter what I did. She’s got brands behind her but was willing to sacrifice all of that to take me down. That conversation was between me and Thami. Nobody would have known about it if nobody went on social media, but now it’s a big drama. I now have to explain to a 15-year-old how I ruined somebody’s marriage,” she further claimed, referring to having to explain the situation to her son. .

Lerato no longer wants to speak

When asked for comment, Lerato told the paper she preferred not to speak about her private life. She did, however, claim that she felt bullied by Tebogo.

“I think it’s ironic that she would say something like that after the derogatory things she said about me, which is bullying. She’s the one bullying me. She’s the one who said derogatory things about me to my husband and I have it on record. So she is the last person to speak about bullying,” Lerato told TshisaLive.

She also put the rumours that Thami and Tebogo had an affair to bed, reiterating that was not what she was referring to when she mentioned Tebogo.

