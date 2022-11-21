WATCH: Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni give her Ouma Lola a brand-new car as a gift

Xanet Scheepers

South Africa’s cutest couple, former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni and Dr Musa Mthombeni, warmed social media’s hearts after they gifted Liesl’s grandma with a brand-new set of wheels for her birthday.

The radio and television presenter took to Instagram on Thursday to share the special moment with her friends and followers.

“It is only by the Grace of God that I am able to do this for my grandmother. Thank you for being Ouma Laurie (Lola) to me, to your family, the church and the greater Eldorado Park. You deserve this. I love you!

I am so grateful that I could spoil my Ouma whilst she is still here on earth with us.

To my amazing husband, thank you for helping me pull this off. I love you so much,” the former beauty queen captioned the post accompanying a video of her handing the car over to her gran.

Ouma Lola’s first spin

In the video Liesl can be heard telling her grandma to smile at the camera before turning her around to show her the early birthday gift she got her.

Ouma Lola loudly expresses her glee at this big present. When Ouma Lola slides in behind the steering wheel of her new car, she says that she ‘mustn’t wake up’ and that the gift is ‘beyond all expectations.’

Both Liesl and Ouma Lola can be seen crying in the video before the two take Ouma Lola’s new wheels for a test drive.

Watch the special moment Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni gifted her Ouma a car below:

Friends and followers praised the Mthombenis for their special gesture asking ‘who’s chopping onions’ as the gesture is beyond beautiful.

Liesl and Musa celebrated their 15-month wedding anniversary on Friday, 18 November. In a sweet Instagram message dedicated to her husband, Liesl gushed over him saying that she is sure he has always belonged with her.

“If there’s one thing I’m sure of, I am sure you have always belonged with me. 15 months of married bliss with my favourite dance partner. I love you even though he couldn’t get the Cuff It challenge after 432 rehearsals,” she captioned the post accompanied by several photos of them on their wedding day.

Friends and followers streamed to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

