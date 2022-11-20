Trevor Noah’s mother allegedly owes Sars over R24 million in tax debt – report

Citizen Reporter

Not long after announcing he is exiting the Daily Show, Trevor Noah’s mother seems to be in hot waters with the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian’s mother, Patricia Noah, allegedly owes more than R24 million (R24 219 220) in tax debt, City Press has reported.

Patricia – who is in the property business under the company name PN Noah Estates – was reportedly issued with a final letter of demand by Sars, which is threatening to obtain an execution order to sell her assets if she fails to honour the payment.

“According to the records of the South African Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and tax periods,” the letter reads.

“You are requested to make full payment within days from the date of this letter of demand. You may, within 10 business days from the date of this letter of demand, apply for any of the following remedies: payment instalments where you are unable to pay the full amount; suspension of the debt where you intend to submit or have submitted a formal dispute; compromise of a portion of the tax where this will provide a higher return to the fiscus than liquidation, sequestration or other collection measures.”

Warrant of execution

The letter further states that Sars may “appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money”.

“A civil judgment being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the Sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets,” it concluded.

Trevor Noah exits ‘Daily Show’

Meanwhile, in September, Trevor announced his exit from The Daily show on Comedy Central after a seven-year run.

According to Comedy Central, the Emmy-winning television host’s last appearance on the show will be on 8 December and the show will subsequently go on hiatus until 17 January.

To commemorate the occasion, Comedy Central will air The Daily Show’s round-up of Noah’s seven-year run with a look back at his greatest moments.

