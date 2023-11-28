Literally a month after winning the Rugby World Cup, Faf de Klerk thanks Bok fans for their support

Many Bok players received some time off after defending the World Cup and most of the squad members returned to action for their clubs over the weekend.

Literally a month after lifting the Webb Ellis Trophy, Springbok player Faf de Klerk has thanked fans for supporting the team throughout the World Cup.

“One month post WC! Just want to thank every fan, friend and family member who supported me through the world cup. From my 50th game, birthday and final celebrations. I tried to read every message. So a massive thanks. Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie,” shared the rambunctious scrumhalf.

De Klerk celebrated his 32nd birthday during the World Cup in France where he earned his 50th cap for the national team in the group stages against Scotland.

Boks returning to normalcy

Bok captain Siya Kolisi made his debut for French side Racing 92 while prop Steven Kitshoff also made his debut for Irish side Ulster over the weekend.

The World Cup winning prop and his wife, Aimee, relocated to Ireland where Kitshoff will be playing for the Irish rugby side. Speaking to the club’s media, Kitshoff said they’ve settled well in their first few days in their new environment.

“It’s been brilliant, the first couple of days have just been absolutely amazing,” said Kitshoff.

Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe has seemingly settled in well in Japan, where he’ll be plying his trade at Tokyo Sungoliath. Kolbe was officially presented as a Tokyo Sungoliath player together with New Zealand Captain Same Cane.

Together with his wife, Layla, Kolbe enjoyed some Japanese cuisine, in the form of Yakiniku which commonly refers to a style of cooking bite-size meat and vegetables on gridirons or griddles over a flame of wood charcoals carbonised by dry distillation or a gas/electric grill.

Bok lock Eben Etzebeth returned to action for the Sharks over the weekend to help the KZN side win after a string of losses in the United Rugby Championship.

