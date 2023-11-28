Where to next for Bok World Cup winner RG Snyman?

The big lock forward previously played for the Bulls in South Africa.

Where will two-time World Cup-winning lock RG Snyman play next?

Will the Bok “viking” be heading back to South Africa, where he first made his mark in professional rugby at the Bulls, or will he take up another lucrative offer in Europe or perhaps even Japan?

That is the big question on rugby followers’ minds following the news that Snyman’s contract and stay with Irish side Munster will come to an end after the current season.

Munster Rugby are pleased to announce that Jean Kleyn, John Hodnett & Liam Coombes have all signed contract extensions 🙌



We can also confirm that RG Snyman will depart for a new playing opportunity on completion of his contract at the end of the season.



Full story ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 27, 2023

Injuries

Snyman has won two World Cups with the Boks, in 2019 and 2023, but he has hardly played any rugby for Munster who he joined in 2020. Before that he played for Honda Heat in Japan on loan spells, while between 2015 and 2019 he represented the Bulls.

A number of unfortunate back-to-back knee injuries during his time with Munster prevented Snyman from playing regularly for the side, while a shoulder problem picked up in the World Cup final will keep the lock sidelined for several weeks again, has resulted in the parties deciding to end their association.

The 28-year-old is apparently being pursued by several teams, some in South Africa, the others in France and Japan.

Kleyn staying

Meanwhile, Snyman’s World Cup-winning team-mate Jean Kleyn, who has also played for Munster for the last number of years, will continue to play for the Irish club for the next two years.

The 30-year-old, like Snyman, will continue to be available for the Springboks having changed his allegiance before the World Cup. While Kleyn was born in South Africa and previously featured for the Stormers he moved to Ireland before the 2019 World Cup and qualified to play for his adopted country, which he did at the tournament in Japan.

A change in eligibility rules allowed Kleyn to be picked by the Boks for the 2023 tournament.