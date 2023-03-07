Lynn Forbes asks fans to not send unhelpful messages

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The mother of the late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, Lynn Forbes, has asked fans and supporters to not send her “unhelpful comments”.

The Forbes family including the ‘Megacy’ (AKA’s fans), members of the public and friends are grieving the loss of the slain artist, who was gunned down nearly a month ago.

Lynn Forbes has shared that her son’s fans are now part of the family including that DJ Zinhle and Nadia Nakai are now her “daughters”.

Lynn Forbes has been open about how difficult this period has been for herself and her family, and said some advice received from the masses can be unhelpful.

‘Some days I am a broken mess”

The grandmother of Kairo Forbes shared a picture carousel of some highlights with her son, mostly comprising of their travel adventures.

She wrote: “I miss you so much Kiernan. Some days I’m a warrior. Some days I’m a broken mess. Most days I’m a bit of both, but every day I have to be here Standing. Fighting. Trying (edited unknown quote).

“The most helpful thing anyone has said to me during this painful time.

“Whatever you are feeling, and whenever you are feeling it… it’s OK.”

The matriarch then added, “the most unhelpful [well] intended comments.”

She then listed the comments which included: “How are you feeling?”

“At least he didn’t suffer. It was God’s plan. God never gives you more than you can handle.”

“Be strong.”

‘I wish I discovered you early’

The partner of the late AKA, Nadia Nakai, has also shared how painful his loss has been. The rapper shared a video of AKA rapping about her in a music studio with other artists.

In the video, AKA answered a call from Nadai, and he said: “Baby I’m busy rapping about you here”.

WATCH: AKA’s special rap to Nadia Nakai

Describing the pain she felt losing a partner, Nadia wrote: “This pain is just too much to bear, everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Every day it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this. Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain”.

ALSO READ: ‘The pain is too much to bare’ – Nadia Nakai struggling with AKA’s death