WATCH: AKA’s family addresses claims of friends’ involvement in shooting

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes family held a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, after the sudden and tragic passing of the popular rapper last week. Tony Forbes – in his capacity as the family’s spokesperson – spoke to the media for the first time.

The briefing was held in one of AKA’s favourite hangout spots, Rockets in Bryanston.

In the family’s corner alongside his parents – Tony and Lynn Forbes, were his brother – Steffan, his friend – Mahlatse ‘Zazboy’ Sethole and his girlfriend – Nadia Nakai who had not yet made a public appearance since the news broke.

AKA was shot and killed in Durban on Florida Road. His close friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane also died at the scene after being hit by one of the bullets.

The Forbes family was all dressed in black, with Nadia wearing a doek as most African women traditionally do in the event of a death in their family.

Press briefing

Details of AKA’s upcoming memorial were given prior to the briefing. His memorial will be open to the public and will take place on Friday, 17 February 2023, at Sandton Convention Centre.

Limited tickets will be available and the memorial will celebrate his life and music. There will also be a live stream of proceedings on AKA’s YouTube page for those who may not be able to make it.

AKA will receive a private provincial funeral that will take place on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

It was made clear, early on, that the briefing was organised to acknowledge the outpouring of love from the public.

AKA’s father Tony said, “Kiernan was loved by his family, his fans, and the ‘Megacy’. His colleagues extended themselves with [their] outpourings”.

‘Won’t entertain social media claims’

Speaking about recent chatter surrounding those responsible for his son’s murder, Tony Forbes said the family would not entertain the claims made on social media alleging that a number of the late rapper’s friends may have been involved in the shooting.

This comes after fellow rappers DA L.E.S and Yanga slammed the rumours in defence of Don Design (Tshediso Mokoko) and the other people incorrectly fingered in the crime by overzealous social media users.

Please leave @dondesign alone. He had nothing to do with this. He’s always had Kiernan’s back and side from beginning till end. He’d never do anything to hurt him. He’s been through enough! LEAVE HIM ALONE HE NEEDS TO HEAL! We all do 🤬😭💔— Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) February 13, 2023

Tony denied the claims, saying: “We are aware of the various statements made in the media. Most importantly, we have been aware of the NPA statements since June last year. However, our focus right now is to celebrate and give Kiernan a dignified send-off”.

NPA said on Monday that they declined to prosecute anyone in relation to the death of Anele Tembe, his former fiance.

Their family extended their condolences to Tibz’s family, “who was a brother [to] Kiernan, in which we now celebrate [his life] with AKA. We are deeply saddened by his passing”.

“We do not condone what has been said about his friends and we appeal for members of the public to dissent from doing so.” Tony Forbes

Tony thanked the Durban police and other provincial officials who assisted them on the fatal night.

The conference concluded with Tony saying the family wants to celebrate his life and contribution to the youth.

Tibz’ funeral will take place at a private ceremony over the weekend.

