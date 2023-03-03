‘The pain is too much to bare’ – Nadia Nakai struggling with AKA’s death

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Rapper Nadia Nakai has continued to share the grieving process of losing her partner Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, saying it is too much to bear.

Nadia and AKA dated for about a year before his untimely passing last month, after he was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban with friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

Nadia first spoke out on the tragic death of AKA nearly two weeks, after his death and said she was “shattered”.

‘I just don’t believe it’

On Thursday, the Bragga rapper said she is still in disbelief. She shared a series of clips of their intimate moments including their appearance on SABC 3’s lifestyle show The Insider SA in January.

On that show, AKA and Nadia Nakai gave an insight into their relationship, how they fell in love and their mutual love for cooking.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “This pain is just too much to bear, everyone says it’s something I will learn to live with. I just don’t believe it. Every day it just gets worse. I don’t know how to deal with this. Saying it hurts doesn’t explain the level of this pain.

“This hole in my heart will never be filled. People go through heartache and are held together through their [grief] by their partner. How do I deal with the [grief] of losing my partner, the person that was supposed to support me is who I’ve lost? God, I miss you, Kiernan.”

There were plenty of messages of support for Nadia Nakai as she goes through this difficult period in her life.

Forbes family show a united front

The Forbes family continue to show a united front. AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes shared a family photo early on Friday.

Pictured was DJ Zinhle, her husband Mörda (Bongani Mohosana), AKA’s dad Tony Forbes and the rapper’s daughter Kairo Forbes.

It appeared they were supporting Kairo during a school swimming meet as she was dressed in a swimming costume.

Lynn Forbes said DJ Zinhle and Mörda’s support means so much to them.

“Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.

“My wish is for every person out there to experience a family like ours… it’s all love. We are blessed.”

Lynn shared a long dedicated message for AKA’s fans, the ‘Megacy’ and said the family is grieving with them.

She said: “I understand that, just like the family, you must feel anger, indescribable pain and disbelief. All of which are normal emotions. We feel your pain and we grieve with you.

“Kiernan’s body has left us but let’s remember, with grateful hearts that his spirit can never be taken away.

“Your unwavering support contributed to Kiernan’s drive, excellence and relentless hard work…

“If Kiernan had the opportunity to ask anything from us right now, what would it be?

“Knowing the person and father he has grown into, I believe Kiernan would ask of me and you to continue loving the people he loved and to preserve his memory and legacy forever. So when Kairo’s friends in future ask her who her dad was she would be able to answer…

“Let me show you who my dad is.”

She concluded: “I continue, to humbly request, that you help our family create the memories that will fill the future gaps for Kairo, by sharing your stories and personal experiences about her dad, her hero, on social media or anywhere possible.

“Where in future, when she has access to the social media platforms, she will experience him through your stories and your outpour of love. I have lost one son to death, but he left me with the gift of love and life… multiple sons and daughters in the larger Megacy family.

“May his legacy and spirit live on forever.”