‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support

Lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda named Khumalo as the person who allegedly ordered the hit on her boyfriend in 2014.

Kelly Khumalo has been named as the person who ordered the hit on Senzo Meyiwa. Picture: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

There has been an outpouring of support for Kelly Khumalo on social media platform X, following explosive revelations that she was the mastermind who hired two accused to murder Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

An affidavit by the lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda named Khumalo as the person who allegedly ordered the hit on her boyfriend in 2014.

Gininda was being cross-examined in a trial-within-a-trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Khumalo has been largely silent since the damning revelations were made in court, but did take to social media on Thursday morning responding to one of her supporters with one-word comments.

Kelly support

In one particular post Minne (@TheFruityO) tells Khumalo on X that she will get through the storm quoting Psalms 9 from the Bible.

“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust. ‘Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence,” the verse reads: “MaKhumalo will still win this battle, we love you,” wrote Minnie after.

Khumalo responded to the post on X saying “I know,” with a little heart next to her response.

The singer received several other comments of support despite the revelation in court.

I know ❤️ https://t.co/IKsOA6YhM4 — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) January 25, 2024

ALSO READ: Kelly Khumalo ordered hit on Senzo Meyiwa, court hears

Ordered hit

According to Gininda’s statement, cellphone linkages between Khumalo and accused three, Mthobisi Mncube, and accused five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, implicated her in Meyiwa’s murder.

Gininda said investigations revealed that Khumalo actually linked to the perpetrators of the murder by means of cellphone linkages.

“These linkages connect her to accused three and five. It was further discovered that through cellphone analysis her cellphone memory album has the same photo of a see-through bag containing cash notes and in the exact position or location or spot of that of accused number three.

“There is no reasonable explanation as to why Kelly Khumalo would be in contact telephonically with a hitman or killers of her boyfriend and share the same picture of a bag all of money,” the investigating officer alleged in his statement.

Gininda indicated that in accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s confession, “he clearly implicates Miss Kelly Khumalo as the person who gave them the instruction to kill Senzo Meyiwa.”

Murder

Meyiwa was fatally shot by armed intruders at the Khumalo family home in Vosloorus, Gauteng on 26 October 2014.

Ntuli, Mncube, Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi and Mthokoziseni Maphisa are on trial for the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s killing and have pleaded not guilty.

Additional reporting by: Molefe Seeletsa

ALSO READ: Kelly Khumalo pens a heartwarming message to her sister Zandie