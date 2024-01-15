Kelly Khumalo pens a heartwarming message to her sister Zandie

Zandie is celebrating her birthday today...

Multi-award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo took to Instagram and penned a beautiful message dedicated to her sister, Zandie Khumalo-Gumede, as she celebrates her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my mother’s child @zandie_khumalo_gumede. May God give you all that your heart desires, may He hide you from the hand of the enemy, and May He teach you His ways cause that is how we conquer. #ToTheYearOfVictory,” she wrote.

Zandie has since reposted Kelly’s post on her Instagram stories. She also took to her Instagram page to celebrate her special day.

Fans and other celebrities, including Shauwn Mkhize, have taken to the comments section to also wish Zandie a happy birthday.

‘I wish every young girl had a big sister like’ –Zandie

A few weeks ago, on Kelly’s birthday, Zandie also penned a heartwarming message for her on Instagram.

She said she wished every young girl had a big sister like Kelly, sharing some of their best memories.

She wrote: “Happy New Year to u Mamkhulu ka Zen. I honestly wish every young girl had a big sister like u coz I know they would conquer anything in life. Your ability to shrink seas into dams, mountains into meaningless small hills, and storms into a sunset summer breeze is still such a [wonder] to me.

“Yazi, sometimes I would call u about something, frantic and literally going crazzy, and u would laugh and put everything into perspective, and I would be like, ‘Wow’, love u to the moon and back, Nokukhanya ka mama.”

