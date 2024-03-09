‘Let the man defend himself, stop embarrassing yourself,’ –netizens tell Mama Joy as she defends Danny Jordaan

Ardent South African sports supporter Mama Joy was laid into by social media users after posting a photo of herself with South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordan who is accused of fraud and theft.

In the photo Mama Joy defends Jordan after revelations of Jordan being under investigation for fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m. “Hands off Dr Jordaan,” she captioned the shot.

On Friday the Safa head offices in Nasrec, Johannesburg were raided by the Hawks in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to Jordaan.

The Hawks announced on Friday that they had seized a laptop, external hard drives, a USB and other documents during their raid.

According to the Hawks, the allegations are that between 2014 and 2018, the Safa president allegedly hired a private security company for his personal protection, a public relations company without authorisation from the Safa board.

No joy for mama

Real name Joy Chauke, the former Orlando Pirates supporter was told off by social media users in various ways following her defence of Jordaan.

“Let the man defend himself in court, stop embarrassing yourself,” said Nare Morema on X, where Mama Joy shared her post.

Let the man defend himself in court, stop embarrassing yourself. — Nare Morema (@NareMorema) March 8, 2024

Mama Joy stop what you are doing. Don’t defend this bloody thung who destroyed grassroots football in South Africa. Danny Jordaan Must go to Jail,” said Edgar Legoale chastising the super fan.

Mama Joy stop what you are doing . DONT DEFEND THIS Bloody Thug WHO DESTROYED GRASSROOT FOOTBALL IN SOUTH AFRICA . Danny Jordaan Must go to Jail — Edgar Legoale 🇿🇦 (@EdgarLegoale) March 8, 2024

“I hate poverty, I understand she’s doing all this for her stomach,” commented Nkululeko.

I hate poverty, I understand she's doing all this for her stomach. — Nkululeko (@nkulipp) March 8, 2024

Safa responds to Hawks

On the same Friday as the raid, Safa responded to the Hawks’ move in a statement describing it as unlawful and unethical.

“We contend that this is unethical and unlawful as the police never mentioned anyone’s name in matters that are under investigation,” said a statement from Safa, released on Friday.

“We want to set it out from the onset that we believe the search was unlawful, malicious and not conducted in terms of the directives of a warrant given to us,” read the statement shared by the association on their website.

Mkhonza memorial service

The controversial shot of Mama Joy and Jordaan was seemingly taken at SABC Radio Park in Auckland Park on Friday, where the memorial service of former Bafana Bafana and Kaiser Chiefs defender, Siphiwe Mkhonza took place.

🕊️ 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐰𝐞 "𝐃𝐫 𝐌𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢" 𝐌𝐤𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐳𝐚 🕊️



The memorial service of the late former Bafana Bafana, Kaizer Chiefs, Golden Arrows defender and SABC Sport analyst Siphiwe Mkhonza.#RIPSiphiweMkhonza https://t.co/XFeyYkgNvD — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) March 8, 2024

On Thursday Jordaan visited Mkhonza’s family home in Kwa-Thema in the Ekurhuleni to pay his respects.

“We are here to share our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the football family. We wish to convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Mkhonza family during this difficult time,” said Dr Jordaan.

The Safa President was accompanied by NEC members Mxolisi Sibam, Buddha Mathathe and Job Mchunu as well as CEO Lydia Monyepao, who played under Siphiwe’s father Joseph Mkhonza in the Banyana Banyana team.

The 44-year-old Mkhonza passed away at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 after illness.

He also played for Golden Arrows and Bloemfontein Celtic, among others. He was a soccer analyst at the SABC at the time of his passing.

