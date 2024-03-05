Tributes pour in after passing of ex-Chiefs defender Mkhonza

'What can I even say ... Lala kamnandi, skeem sami (rest in peace my friend),' Thomas Mlambo wrote on Twitter.

The South African football fraternity is mourning the loss of former footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza, who lost his life due to a kidney infection in the early hours of Tuesday.

Messages of condolences to his family have been spread across all social media platforms, with his former clubs Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Golden Arrows FC showing their respect to the Mkhonza family.

Some of Mkhonza’s colleagues in football also paid their tributes to the former player, including sports presenters Thomas Mlambo, Carol Tshabalala, and commentator Duane Dell’Oca.

At his time of passing, Mkhonza was employed at SABC as an analyst. He hung up his boots in 2012 after playing for Black Leopards.