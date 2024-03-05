Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Avatar photo

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Football Journalist

4 minute read

5 Mar 2024

02:36 pm

Tributes pour in after passing of ex-Chiefs defender Mkhonza

'What can I even say ... Lala kamnandi, skeem sami (rest in peace my friend),' Thomas Mlambo wrote on Twitter.

Tributes pour in after passing of ex-Chiefs defender Mkhonza

The late former kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mkhonza. Picture: Duif du Toit Gallo Images

The South African football fraternity is mourning the loss of former footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza, who lost his life due to a kidney infection in the early hours of Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Buthelezi advised to attend trauma counseling after second hijack

Messages of condolences to his family have been spread across all social media platforms, with his former clubs Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Golden Arrows FC showing their respect to the Mkhonza family.

Some of Mkhonza’s colleagues in football also paid their tributes to the former player, including sports presenters Thomas Mlambo, Carol Tshabalala, and commentator Duane Dell’Oca.

READ MORE: Former Chiefs and Arrows defender Mkhonza loses battle with kidney infection

At his time of passing, Mkhonza was employed at SABC as an analyst. He hung up his boots in 2012 after playing for Black Leopards.

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Limited (SABC) SuperSport United F.C.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Wesgro hails mega deal to export chicken feet to China
Mgosi Chiefs legends question players’ commitment
Local News Kruger National Park records a 37% decrease in rhino poaching
News Legal blow for ex-Zuma lawyers: Namibian court upholds convictions in immigration case
Politics WATCH: Zuma calls on Malema to bring change to SA ‘whether they like it or not’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe