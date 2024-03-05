Tributes pour in after passing of ex-Chiefs defender Mkhonza
'What can I even say ... Lala kamnandi, skeem sami (rest in peace my friend),' Thomas Mlambo wrote on Twitter.
The late former kaizer Chiefs defender Simphiwe Mkhonza. Picture: Duif du Toit Gallo Images
The South African football fraternity is mourning the loss of former footballer Siphiwe Mkhonza, who lost his life due to a kidney infection in the early hours of Tuesday.
Messages of condolences to his family have been spread across all social media platforms, with his former clubs Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United and Golden Arrows FC showing their respect to the Mkhonza family.
RIP Siphiwe Mkhonza
Kaizer Chiefs are deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Siphiwe Mkhonza.
"Dr. Mnandi" served the Club with distinction. As one of us, the entire Kaizer Chiefs family mourns with his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.… pic.twitter.com/Eh5Iy5cb5k— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 5, 2024
Everyone at SuperSport United is saddened to learn of the passing of Siphiwe "Dr Mnandi" Mkhonza 🕊
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and friends. 💙
May his soul rest In eternal peace. 🙏#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/yC8Rm3pK4u— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) March 5, 2024
Lamontville Golden Arrows would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Siphiwe Mkhonza who passed away today.— Lamontville Golden Arrows FC (@goldenarrowsfc1) March 5, 2024
Rest in Peace "Dr Mandi"#SthendeWay #greenandgold pic.twitter.com/ByVvFnMLNw
Some of Mkhonza’s colleagues in football also paid their tributes to the former player, including sports presenters Thomas Mlambo, Carol Tshabalala, and commentator Duane Dell’Oca.
What can I even say 😭
Lala kamnandi, skeem sami 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/Rr9D21mkEQ— Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) March 5, 2024
I am devastated by the news of Siphiwe Mkhonza's untimely passing. A great player and a joyful man with a zest for life, we had many years of fun together. He was so cool that he commentated with a cap on under his headphones. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP Dr Mnandi pic.twitter.com/ZTtFDHj8ig— 𝘿𝙪𝙖𝙣𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙡𝙡'𝙊𝙘𝙖 🎙 (@no1commentator) March 5, 2024
The football fraternity is reeling from the news of the passing of football legend Siphiwe Mkhonza 💔— Carol Tshabalala (@SimplyCarol8) March 5, 2024
Thinking of family and friends during this difficult time 🙏🏾 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wyb78P7YOU
At his time of passing, Mkhonza was employed at SABC as an analyst. He hung up his boots in 2012 after playing for Black Leopards.