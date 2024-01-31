Caf crowns Mama Joy fan-of-the-match at the Africa Cup of Nations
Mama Joy is in Côte d'Ivoire supporting Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
Sport supporter Mama Joy. Picture: X/Twitter
South Africans are beaming with pride after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced Mama Joy as the fan-of-the-match on Tuesday at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Bafana Bafana defeated Morocco 2-0.
“That’s how you dress up as a football fan! Our @orange fan-of-the-match for the final round of 16 games,” Caf wrote on X.
Mama Joy, who has since retweeted Caf’s tweet, made a spot-on prediction during her interview ahead of the match.
She said, “I am a supporter of Bafana Bafana. I go everywhere Bafana Bafana is… As I can say with the full mouth, today we are going to beat Morocco 2-0, 2 Bafana Bafana, 0 Morocco.”
Following its victory, Bafana Bafana officially secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.
‘We are grateful for the lucky charm that is Mama Joy’
Mama Joy is popularly known for her love and unwavering support for Mzansi’s sports industry.
Sports fanatics have penned heart-warming messages dedicated to her after yesterday’s match.
One fan wrote on X: “She watched the Boks go on a historic run to win the World Cup, stunted on some jealous white folks, found love, and now just witnessed Bafana beat the best team in Africa. All in the space of four months. Mama Joy.”
Another one said: “As Bafana Bafana fans, we are grateful for the lucky charm that is Mama Joy! Cape Verde can keep their baddies. We will keep our Mama Joy.”
