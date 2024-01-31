Caf crowns Mama Joy fan-of-the-match at the Africa Cup of Nations

Mama Joy is in Côte d'Ivoire supporting Bafana Bafana in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

South Africans are beaming with pride after the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced Mama Joy as the fan-of-the-match on Tuesday at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Bafana Bafana defeated Morocco 2-0.

“That’s how you dress up as a football fan! Our @orange fan-of-the-match for the final round of 16 games,” Caf wrote on X.

Mama Joy, who has since retweeted Caf’s tweet, made a spot-on prediction during her interview ahead of the match.

She said, “I am a supporter of Bafana Bafana. I go everywhere Bafana Bafana is… As I can say with the full mouth, today we are going to beat Morocco 2-0, 2 Bafana Bafana, 0 Morocco.”

Following its victory, Bafana Bafana officially secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Listen to what I said on National Tv before the game 2 Bafana 0 Morocco ⁦@MarawaSportShow⁩ ⁦@robertmarawa⁩ knows my predictions spot on pic.twitter.com/cuV0in36z9 — MamaJoy Chauke (@JoyChauke5) January 31, 2024

‘We are grateful for the lucky charm that is Mama Joy’

Mama Joy is popularly known for her love and unwavering support for Mzansi’s sports industry.

Sports fanatics have penned heart-warming messages dedicated to her after yesterday’s match.

One fan wrote on X: “She watched the Boks go on a historic run to win the World Cup, stunted on some jealous white folks, found love, and now just witnessed Bafana beat the best team in Africa. All in the space of four months. Mama Joy.”

Another one said: “As Bafana Bafana fans, we are grateful for the lucky charm that is Mama Joy! Cape Verde can keep their baddies. We will keep our Mama Joy.”

Mama Joy 🇿🇦 was voted as a fan of Match yesterday. Her love for the game ⚽ is immeasurable❤️. #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/YuinfvGS23 — Mozzart Bet Kenya (@mozzartbetkenya) January 31, 2024

I LOVE MAMA JOY. KEEP REPRESENTING SA FANS pic.twitter.com/QGjLqtCNJe January 28, 2024

Mama Joy is the super fan of the competition, — Livingstone (@licayodo) January 30, 2024

Look at the fans every team has Vs ours abo Mama Joy can’t do it alone , we are failing what is our best squad in a very long time 🥲 — GIFTSA🇿🇦 (@IAMGIFTSA) January 30, 2024

NOW READ: Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission