PICS: MaMkhize donates food parcels and other essentials to tornado victims in Inanda

By Lineo Lesemane

Shauwn MaMkhize Mkhize has extended a helping hand to the victims of the tornado that left four dead and one missing in KZN last month.

The severe weather made significant damage to the infrastructure and homes in many parts of the province, leaving many people in need of aid.

Affected areas include Phoenix, Folweni, Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Pinetown, and the northern part of Durban.

MaMkhize, together with her soccer team, Royal AM, have since donated essentials like blankets, food parcels, beds, and couches to the community of Inanda.

“Our president @kwa_mammkhize, Royal AM board members, the technical team and players visited Inanda township after the landspout that damaged people’s houses and belongings,” Royal AM wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s already parked’: MaMkhize dreams of owning luxurious blue and gold private jet [PICS]

MaMkhize helps floods victims

In May last year, MaMkhize extended a helping hand again by building 20 houses for some of the families left displaced and homeless following devastating floods that hit KZN.

In one of her social media posts at the time, she said it was a great day as she spent the morning with eThekwini Municipality in Wyebank to hand over three houses.

“Zikhulise Group and Royal AM donated to families that were severely affected by the floods in April. 💕 While there is more that needs to be done to rebuild KZN, it is important to highlight the progress and celebrate the small wins. Thank you to eThekwini Municipality for the quick implementation of land, water, and electricity,” she added.

She also told City Press that all she wanted to do was lend a helping hand and make a difference where she could.

“It’s not about me, but about those destitute families. I don’t want to hog the limelight for this. I am a mother and a family person. More importantly, I am from KwaZulu-Natal, and these are my people. I know they are going through a hard time, not having a roof over their heads and not knowing where to go when they leave the halls.”

NOW READ: ‘I did my best’ − Miss SA 2023 finalist Lebohang Raputsoe voted out of Crown Chasers