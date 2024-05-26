Scoring couple goals: Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

McCarthy United: The South African soccer star-turned-coach and his Scottish wife have been a dream team for a decade.

Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy and his wife Stacey has been married for 10 years. Pictures: Instagram/ BenniMac17 and staceymccarthy17

It’s been 10 years since the former Bafana Bafana legend and Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy said “I do” (in a Scottish kilt!) to former Miss Edinburgh, Stacey Munro.

Benni took to Instagram on Friday to profess his love to his leggy blonde wife on the special milestone in their marriage.

“Happy 10th anniversary my love Stacey. Love you,” the soccer star coach who grew up on the Cape Flats in Hanover Park, captioned the post.

Wedding bliss: Benni and Stacey McCarthy

The couple got married 10 years ago on 24 May 2014 in a lavish soccer-themed wedding ceremony in Stacey’s hometown of Edinburgh.

McCarthy flied his family and friends all the way from South Africa to share in his special day which even included fireworks…

Love at first sight

The couple met during the filming of a Nike advert in Edinburgh in 2008. Stacey was a model at the time and McCarthy confessed that he was smitten from the moment he laid eyes on the blonde beauty.

“I went there on a shoot and she was one of those pretty girls they have as extras. I couldn’t concentrate on what I was supposed to do,” he shared with Daily Star in 2013 when the couple got engaged.

Proud father of five

McCarthy is the father of five children.

In 2000, the football player McCarthy married Spanish artist Maria Santos, whom he met after he moved to Spain to play for Celta Vigo. They have three daughters: Minna, Miya and Allegra.

He shares a 12-year-old daughter, Lima Rose, and four-year-old son, Lio Romero, with Stacey. Lima was born two years before the couple tied the knot.

Benni McCarthy: From Hanover Park to Old Trafford

McCarthy’s illustrious career saw him take to the field for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, FC Porto, Celta Vigo, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham.

The former forward and all-time leading Bafana Bafana goalscorer with 31 goals is the only South African to have won the UEFA Champions League with Porto in 2003 and 2004.

Benni McCarthy has taken charge of Manchester United’s attacking strategy since mid-2022. Picture: Getty Images

McCarthy has been the first-team striker coach at Manchester United since July 2022 and lifted his second FA Cup trophy with the Red Devils on Saturday (25 May) as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Upon his appointment, the 46-year-old coach told Manchester Evening News that he has been a Red Devils fan since he was a youngster playing soccer in the streets of Cape Town’s crime-ridden Hanover Park.

