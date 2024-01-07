MaMkhize’s ex, Sbu Mpisane, enters political arena as top dog of new party

Flamboyant businessman Sbu Mpisane cites the 2021 imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma as catalyst for entering politics.

Durban business tycoon and former husband of Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize has entered politics ahead of the 2024 elections. Photos via Instagram @andilempisane10 and ia Instagram: @kwa_mammkhize

Construction magnate, socialite and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s former husband, Wiseman Sbu Mpisane, has joined the ranks of the newly established political party Gap Fixers of South Africa (GFSA).

In the past, the prominent Durban business tycoon was known to be a staunch supporter of the African National Congress (ANC), making generous contributions to the coffers of the ruling party.

Sbu Mpisane gets top job at new political party

Mpisane has now, however, embarked on his very own political path by landing the top job as national chairperson of GFSA.

The new political party — with the tagline “A true catalyst for change” — was given the green light last year by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to participate in the 2024 provincial and national elections.

‘I was hurting because Zuma was jailed’ – Mpisane

Mpisane told Zimoja that the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma in July 2021 at the Escourt Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal served as motivation for his decision to venture into politics.

“What hurt me the most was to witness someone who fought for our freedom, having his fingerprints taken in prison and jailed thereafter. I was hurting because Zuma was jailed after he didn’t even face a fair trial,” he explained.

GFSA wants ‘to fix a lot of things in this country’

According to Mpisane, the ANC had forgotten about the “bread and butter issues” that the majority of people in the country are facing.

“Our Constitution does not favour the black men and women of South Africa. Our people are still living in poverty, 30 years after the black government took over,” Mpisane continued.

He stated that GFSA aims “to fix a lot of things in this country”.

“There is a huge gap that doesn’t cover the ordinary people who are the majority voters. People want clean water, free and quality education for their children and to live in safe places.”

In addressing the country’s high youth unemployment rate, Mpisane reckons that young people could be assisted to already secure jobs at the age of 18, or even straight after matriculating.

According to the political party’s website, GFSA will do away with the tendering system.

“We will eradicate the tendering system and encourage direct absorption of people into the labour market.”

Sbu Mpisane: Net worth, MaMkhize and business empire

With an estimated net worth of R200 million in 2020, according to Savanna News, the Durban business tycoon has secured his place on South Africa’s “rich list” along with his multi-millionaire ex-wife.

Mpisane was a Durban metro police officer for 13 years before venturing into the business world.

Buzz South Africa reports that he used to be the envy of his colleagues as he zipped to work in his flashy Lamborghini from the R17-mansion he shared with MaMkhize.

‘Power couple days’

The couple is said to have met 1991 at a party hosted by MaMkhize’s late mother and prominent anti-apartheid activist, Florence “Mam Flo” Mkhize.

In 2011, Mpisane and MaMkhize pulled out all the stops, splurging R1 million on a birthday and wedding celebration combo in a single weekend.

The construction mogul gifted her hubby with a pearly white R1.8 million Maserati GranCabrio at his 40th birthday party at their La Lucia mega mansion.

Earlier that day, the couple renewed their wedding vows at the five-star Fairmont Hotel and Resort, in Zimbali, with champagne and French cognac flowing. Oysters and sushi was also on the menu with the likes of South Africa’s very own “Sushi King”, Kenny Kunene, on the high-profile guest list.

Zikhulise Group riches

The Mzansi power couple co-owned several business entities — from construction companies to football clubs — before they decided to call it quits after two decades of marriage in 2018.

The businessman owes much of his riches and lavish lifestyle to his highly connected ex-wife.

Through MaMkhize, he became involved in the Zikhulise Group, building low-budget RDP houses in eThekwini municipality. Through Zikhulise, the couple reportedly also made millions through a contract from the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The Zikhulise Group umbrella corporation also boasts a slew of other companies, such as Inyanga Security Services and the Zikhulise Auto Restorers.

Mpisane and MaMkhize: Government contracts and fraud allegations

Before Mpisane and MaMkhize’s 2018 separation, the couple made headlines for fraud allegations linked to government contracts.

In 2013, the Mail and Guardian reported that one of MaMkhize’s companies, Zikhulise Cleaning, Maintenance and Transport, was awarded three Section 36 contracts between July 2012 and March 2013 relating to an Umlazi housing project.

At the time, the Kwa MaMkhize reality TV star faced 53 charges of fraud and forgery and uttering.

She was accused of submitting false documents to obtain Construction Industry Development Board gradings, which were used to obtain Public Works Department tenders worth R140 million.

At the time, IOL reported that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) seized R140 million in property.

Cars to make you cry…

Luxury cars valued at around R22 million were seized as part of the court order.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the cars included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Maserati, a Ferrari Scaglietti, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo and a Panamera Turbo, two armoured BMW 5 Series and two Hummers.

Four fixed properties – including MaMkhize’s La Lucia home – valued at about R25-million were also seized.

Royal AM FC

In 2014, the Mpisane family founded the football club Royal Eagles. Following the couple’s divorce, MaMkhize lost the club to Mpisane in a legal battle and went on to buy GladAfrica Championship outfit Real Kings in 2019.

The club’s name was changed to Royal AM and their son, Andile Mpisane, was appointed chairman with MaMkhize as president.