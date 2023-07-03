With #RIPTwitter trending, Mark Zuckerberg teases a Twitter alternative called Threads

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

It’s said that in the midst of every crisis lies great opportunity and the crisis that has hit Twitter has seemingly created an opportunity for Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg to launch an alternative to Twitter, named Threads.

Elon Musk announced that Twitter would temporarily limit verified accounts to reading 10 000 tweets a day.

Non-verified users, the free accounts that make up the majority of users, are limited to reading 1 000 tweets per day. New unverified accounts would be limited to 500 tweets.

“To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits,” said Musk in a tweet.

Zuckerberg teases Thread

Threads was briefly on Google Play Store this past weekend, suggesting that the platform could be launched soon. This is after a developer on Twitter shared a screenshot of the App on Play Store.

The Verge reported that Alessandro Paluzzi, a developer who routinely digs into app code to expose unreleased features, tweeted over the weekend that Thread, had been released into the Google Play store. It appears as though that was a mistake, however, because the app is nowhere to be found now.

Here's the store listing screenshots 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/kBK9OSRhNF— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) July 1, 2023

The other screenshot suggests users will have four options on the app: to like, comment and reshare-very much like people do on Twitter. In addition to this, users will be able to have threads on their posts, which is a convenient function on Twitter.

Known as “Project 92” inside the walls at Meta, Threads has long been at work as they confirmed that they’re working on an alternative for the blue-bird app.

Musk vs Zuckerberg

These developments of a new platform sparked a back and forth on social media of the two tech billionaires threatening to take each other on in a cage fight.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” said the South African born entrepreneur.

To which Zuckerberg replied on his Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of Musk’s challenge, and writing: “Send me location”.

