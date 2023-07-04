WATCH: What Twitter founders have to say on Musk’s tumultuous takeover

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

Since the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, purchased Twitter, it has undergone tumultuous and controversial changes. Among those changes have been restricting tweets users can view and putting a price on the blue tick.

In this episode of The Circuit by Bloomberg, Emily Chang speaks with two people who know Twitter better than almost anyone: Co-Founder and former CEO Evan Williams and one of the most critical members of the founding team, Jason Goldman.

They reflect on Elon Musk’s takeover, Silicon Valley’s new era of austerity, and the future of social media. Chang also sits down with former Twitter employees to hear about their experiences before and after Musk’s deal-or-no-deal rollercoaster.

