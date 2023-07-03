‘BBTitans’ ex-housemate Nelisa Msila claims Khosi Twala sent hitmen to her family

By Lineo Lesemane

The former BBTitans housemate Nelisa Msila went on a Twitter rant, alleging that the competition winner Khosi Twala tried to kill her and her family.

BBTitans is a joint Nigerian and South African edition of the Big Brother franchise, which debuted in January this year.

Nelisa claims that Khosi sent hitmen to her sisters and dad. In a Twitter thread, the ex-BBtitans housemate also revealed that she has taken legal action against Khosi.

“She sent inkabi to both my sisters and my dad. They sent the message with the address to me… You know I’m in Durban. Come to me straight, and we’ll sort this out. Now she’s not answering my messages because I took screenshots and reported her to the police.

“This is not a Joke, inkabi kill everyone who’s in there, they don’t care. They’re killers by nature. If you’re coming for me, kill me. Don’t bring my family,” Nelisa wrote.

According to Nelisa, the feud started a long time ago, but she was quiet about it because people told her to keep quiet to avoid coming off as jealous.

“Why is she coming after me when I left week 7? She still hasn’t messaged back, yet everybody is telling me to stop tweeting. Let’s meet in court. You have my number. We both know that @RealKhosiTwala text me. Stop telling people to text me. The screenshot says everything Xoxo,”

The Citizen has contacted Khosi Twala and the article will be updated as soon as we receive response.

She sent inkabi to both my sisters and my dad. They sent the message with the address to me. I @ her on Twitter. You know I’m Durban. Come to me straight and we’ll sort this out. Now she’s not answering my messages because I took screenshots and reported her to the police— Nelisa The Legacy 🌻 (@Nelisa_Msila) July 2, 2023

‘Let the police do their job’

Many people have since reacted to Nelisiwe’s Twitter rant and one of the netizens told her to let the police do their job, while others accused her of clout chasing.

“It’s okay Neli, just let the police do their job in peace. Focus on your golf day! What you are doing is actually harassing Khosi, I’m sure your lawyer will tell you the same thing!”

Another one said: “You not making sense at this point. Have you opened a case? Where’s the case number? Why should Khosi text or respond to you? Cloud is a dangerous drug, but clearly not as dangerous as Durban ntash”.

What did the cops advise you to do kanti??? Did they advise you to tweet? 💀— LIHLE VKR 💜 (@Fully_Lihle) July 2, 2023

