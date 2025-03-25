Gauteng e-Government expands CCTV network in townships

According to the department, it collaborated with Vumacam, which significantly increased the deployment of CCTV cameras.

In efforts to create safe environments, the Gauteng e-Government has installed more than 190 closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras across “vulnerable” townships, informal settlements, and hostels (Tish) in the province.

The e-Government department on Tuesday said that it plans to install a further 100 cameras as the current financial year is coming to an end.

The expansion follows the first two phases, which saw 300 cameras installed.

ALSO READ: Gauteng e-Government cuts broadband rollout targets, citing delays and costs

100 more cameras

According to the department, it collaborated with Vumacam, which significantly increased the deployment of CCTV cameras.

“To date, the department has been given access to 6 299 cameras out of the 6 399 targeted,” it said.

It said this enabled further expansion of surveillance networks in high-priority areas of the province.

The department stated that the project’s benefits are being felt at the “grassroots level”.

A community member from Sedibeng, Lebogang Seroba, expressed satisfaction with the improvements in the CCTV network.

“The increase in surveillance cameras in our area has made a huge difference. We feel safer, and it’s clear that the government is committed to looking out for us,” said Seroba.

ALSO READ: Nasi iSpani: Teacher assistant programme to be relaunched

Public safety

Gauteng’s MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, shared his fulfilment with the project’s progress.

He highlighted the importance of CCTV surveillance technology in townships and informal settlements to ensure public safety.

“We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through strategic technology solutions, and these security measures are essential to achieving that goal,” said Dhlamini.

NOW READ: ‘Sinking billions’ on Gautrain expansion is misdirected, says AA