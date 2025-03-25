Travis Scott and three other international superstars heading to Mzansi this year

These global stars will perform at the country's biggest events — here's what you need to know about their highly anticipated shows.

International superstars Travis Scott, Masego, Ari Lennox and Summer Walker are all set to perform in South Africa in the coming months.

Scott is bringing his record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour to Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on Saturday, 11 October, courtesy of Castle Lite Unlocks.

The American rapper last performed in South Africa in 2017, and now Castle Lite Unlocks is bringing him back as the event makes its long-awaited return after a hiatus since 2019.

According to the event organisers, Big Concerts, general tickets for the Circus Maximus Tour SA edition will be available this Friday, 28 March.

Three other international superstars coming to SA this year

Masego and Ari Lennox

Jamaican-American R&B, jazz, and soul sensation Masego is set to headline this year’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

The festival has also secured another American R&B powerhouse, Ari Lennox, as part of the lineup.

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival will be held from 25 to 26 April.

Other artists on the line-up include Black Coffee, Benjamin Jephta with Kujenga, Nduduzo Makhathini, Nomfundo Xaluva, the Kyle Shepherd Trio, saxophonist Linda Sikhakhane, and Thandiswa Mazwai.

Summer Walker

Meanwhile, American R&B star Summer Walker is set to headline Rocking the Daisies 2025.

The highly anticipated event will take place from 2 to 5 October in Cape Town at the Cloof Wine Estate.

Making her debut in South Africa, Walker will perform alongside popular local stars to be revealed in the coming weeks.

