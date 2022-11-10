Sonia Booth calls Matthew a ‘f**king coward’ after claiming that he searched her car

Lethabo Malatsi

After vehemently denying cheating allegations levelled against him, former football player Matthew Booth found himself in yet another quandary after his wife, Sonia Booth, alleged that the legend tracked her and searched her belongings.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sonia Booth claimed her cheating husband followed her to the gym and allegedly searched her car while she was busy training.

In a video, the former beauty queen said she caught Booth coming from her vehicle after allegedly searching it and said he then pretended as if he was making his way to the same gym she was at.

‘I hope you found what you were looking for’

In the video, Sonia followed Booth and exclaimed she hopes he found whatever he was looking for in her car. She further stated he used the spare key to access her Jaguar.

“I hope you found what you were looking for in my car, using the spare key that you found or whatever you were planting in my car, I hope you found it. You f**king coward,” she said before turning back to her car.

Watch: Matthew allegedly followed Sonia to the gym

She said by sheer luck “I just happened to step out of the gym and I saw him coming out of my car and things were moved from my car [and] my bags were searched”.

“Unfortunately for him I stepped out of the gym at the right time [but] a part of me wanted to continue training and instinct said to me ‘leave’ and I caught him outside my car,” Sonia said.

This comes after the entrepreneur aired Matthew’s dirty linen on social media. She claimed Booth had an affair with a woman he had been working with, identified as Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.

However, the SuperSport presenter denied allegations of infidelity levelled against him, despite the receipts [evidence] presented by his wife.

‘Done with the lies’

While continuing with filming, Booth’s wife said if something happens to her then fortunately for her, her private investigator has her next of kin’s contact details.

“… and let this live video recording be evidence that I’m being followed and my husband used the Jaguar tracking app to search for me. That’s your legend, Matthew Booth.”

On Instagram she wrote that Matthew later stepped out of the gym with intentions to “talk”, but she said it’s too late and she was done with his lies.

