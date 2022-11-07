Sonia drops receipts about Matthew Booth’s infidelity and cheesecake betrayal

Kaunda Selisho

Who needs Jub Jub and the Uyajola 9/9 crew when you’ve got money to hire a private investigator? That is what Sonia Booth did when she detailed her husband, Matthew Booth’s affair with a woman he had been working with.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she informed her followers of his cheating by taking it right back to the beginning of his alleged affair with fitness junkie, Bongani Mthombeni-Moller.

Sonia Booth is an entrepreneur whose career as a model began in 1998. She went on to represent Southern Africa in the Mnet Face of Africa competition in 1999, and was later crowned second runner-up in the Miss South Africa 2001 beauty pageant. She and Matthew got married in 2006.

In 2011 and 2012 she was selected to adjudicate the Miss South Africa beauty pageants.

A Valentine’s affair

“This was the start: 14 Feb 2022 ‘everyday is Valentines Day in the Booth household’. Tracker later revealed Bongani Mthombeni Moller bonganimoller had been picked up by @matthewboothza that morning from her house,” wrote Sonia on Instagram under a video of Matthew speaking to Mpho Maboe on SuperSport.

“They spent the night in Polokwane and the following day he dropped her off at her house. I bet it was bliss because @matthewboothza arrived home with an exquisitely wrapped gift box, one of the perfumes being ‘Guilty’, a wicked sense of humour bonganimoller has…” she added, along with a picture of the colognes Matthew’s alleged mistress had gifted him with.

According to Sonia, who had taken the decision to make the betrayal public after meeting with Bongani’s husband, Matthew had been using their joint bank account and her vehicle, which has a tracker in it, to entertain Bongani.

“Sunday 10 July @matthewboothza leaves the house in the morning, stops to buy flowers and goes to bonganimoller’s house. The bank statement shows Fishmonger lunch was also enjoyed. He got home in the evening, after having spent the entire day there.

“This morning, Bongani’s husband had this to say to me: ‘I remember I was in Maputo for a lecture at this time. Her mom called to say the boys are with her in Welkom, I was puzzled wondering why the boys were there, now I know,'” she wrote.

About a month after the date above, Matthew and Bongani allegedly travelled to Empangeni, where they spent three nights.

“This is supposed to be @the_booth_trust initiative. If she went with him to suss out future collaborations/donations/initiatives for @royal_haskoningdhv then how come she hasn’t been introduced to me considering I am a co-founder, Trustee and Dir of The Trust,” asked Sonia.

Said trip was scheduled around the same time that Sonia and Matthew’s son was set to turn 18.

“It was changed after I gave bonganimoller an ultimatum that if @matthewboothza missed our son’s bday celebration I will do exactly what I’m doing now… social media. Reneged on my ‘promise’ after meeting her husband this morning…” she added.

‘A blessing in disguise’

Sonia said that she was initially livid that her car had been used for their trip but said that it was a blessing in disguise, as the tracker data provided her with the evidence she needed.

She then revealed how the tracker data enabled her to find the address of the woman and her husband’s details. Sonia then met with Bongani’s husband who broke down her “patterns and history”.

“He felt that what I shared via email justified our meeting. We had coffee this morning and he gave his blessings for me to do this because he doesn’t know what else to do, he tried different approaches over the last ten years.”

The ultimate betrayal – the disappearing cheesecake

Sonia then told a story about a cheesecake that Matthew had seemingly baked for Bongani.

“Two weeks ago, I noticed cheesecake ingredients in the fridge and the boys got excited. On the 3rd of Nov (the eve of Nate’s bday) @matthewboothza bakes… at night, I was fast asleep already. In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate’s bday.

“Imagine our shock and surprise when it disappeared from our fridge, the entire cake, not even a taste nor 3 slices nyana for me, N & N. We laughed and felt sorry for ourselves,” she quipped.

In the morning we all got excited salivating over the cheesecake thinking it was for Nate's bday.



It turns out that he had indeed dropped the cheesecake off at Bongani’s house and Klaus had even tasted some.

“Do you mind if I get my cheesecake carrier back? I have a thing with Tupperware, just in case your wife doesn’t bring it up,” she recalled telling Bongani’s husband.

“I left the cake carrier on the garage floor, where @matthewboothza parks…” she captioned a photo of the cheesecake carrier on the floor in their garage.

She then shared a range of pictures of Bongani and Matthew looking cozy on various occasions and tagged brands that Bongani had previously collaborated with.

“I believe you collaborated with bonganimoller @matthewboothza and the @safootylegends for these training sessions. I wonder why other founders of the NPC weren’t involved. Me thinks u were simply used by bonganimoller to get free personal training sessions,” commented Sonia.

“Boy of boy (sic), the amount of time she spends with her legend begs the question, WHEN DOES SHE ACTUALLY WORK? This question is directed at you @royal_haskoningdhv” she added, sarcastically.

At the time of writing, she concluded her expose by stating that people were sending her messages of concern and sending people to her home to check on her.

“Let me save you energy, time, airtime and data. SOZE ndizibulale for indoda, not even for your legend. Imagine, ME, Sonia! I survived ICU for a reason.”

“Now stop with your pretentious and capricious concerns, they make me ill,” concluded Sonia.

The Citizen reached out to both Matthew Booth and Bongani Moller for comment. The article will be updated to reflect their responses once they are available.

Sonia Booth is me and I am her.



