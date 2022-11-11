‘Feeling uncomfortable in my own home’ – Faith’s lack of faith in her helpers

Lethabo Malatsi

After the two former helpers broke into her mother’s house and robbed her of her valuables, Faith Nketsi-Njilo is yet in another quagmire with her new helper.

In a lengthy twitter rant, Faith Nketsi-Njilo went on to say the newly hired helper, though she’s good at what she does, has been complaining about being sick and not knowing how to make mere tea/coffee.

Nketsi-Njilo said the helper was hired prior to them meeting her as she was referred by a family member.

“So we just hired her without meeting her (our mistake). We were told that she was 40 but [when] she arrived I found out that she’s actually 50 and she gave me a whole explanation about her ID faults,” she wrote.

Twitter rants

#Storytime: GUYS! Sizani. Uaunty is great at what she does ne. But for some reason, I get a weird vibe when I ask her to assist me, but I thought I won’t address it because it could just be in my head. Before I carry on,she was referred to us by a family members aunty… ➡️— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 10, 2022

Doesn’t know how to make tea and coffee, so I taught her. That day I left, when I came back she expressed how tired she was, I asked why, and she said that she’s been serving Ubaba and guest the whole day. Later I asked my husband, and he said she only brought the drinks once➡️— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 10, 2022

Black top altercation

The reality TV star explained that whenever she asks uAunty [the helper] for assistance she is rather reluctant to do so, but acts completely different when having to assist Faith’s husband, Nzuzo Njilo.

“Now when Ubaba asks her to do something she does it with such optimism but when I ask her, she drags her feet and literally looks like she could say no. She even goes as far as complaining about her knees and expresses how she’s so terrified of the stairs,” the Have Faith star wrote.

“ AUNTY! IF I KNEW WHERE TO LOOK FOR IT, I WOULDN’T BE HERE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP BECAUSE I WOULD’VE FOUND IT???? ( bare in mind, she never moved from that couch). Even though I’m running late, I looked for it and I found it and I ended up being 30min late. As andzelo➡️— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 10, 2022

Beefing with uAunty

The social media influencer added she had a mini confrontation with uAunty about the whereabouts of her top, which she initially wanted to wear for work. After finding the item, Faith found the helper crying her eyes out and explaining to Nzuzo her version of events.

She said the two (Faith and uAunty) are now “beefing” following their altercation and it’s making her feel “uncomfortable in my own home”.

Now what annoys me is that I’m now feeling uncomfortable in my own home. There’s a big elephant in the room and I don’t know where to even start. The only reason why I’ve never addressed any prior issues I’ve had with her is because umuntu omdala, and i really didn’t want to➡️— faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) November 10, 2022

“She then went to tell him [Nzuzo] that she’s shocked at how I spoke to her like she’s a slave and she’s just here to help [and] doesn’t understand where the disrespect comes from and she has kids my age.”

