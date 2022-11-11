‘Feeling uncomfortable in my own home’ – Faith’s lack of faith in her helpers

After the two former helpers broke into her mother’s house and robbed her of her valuables, Faith Nketsi-Njilo is yet in another quagmire with her new helper.
In a lengthy twitter rant, Faith Nketsi-Njilo went on to say the newly hired helper, though she’s good at what she does, has been complaining about being sick and not knowing how to make mere tea/coffee.
Nketsi-Njilo said the helper was hired prior to them meeting her as she was referred by a family member.
“So we just hired her without meeting her (our mistake). We were told that she was 40 but [when] she arrived I found out that she’s actually 50 and she gave me a whole explanation about her ID faults,” she wrote.
The reality TV star explained that whenever she asks uAunty [the helper] for assistance she is rather reluctant to do so, but acts completely different when having to assist Faith’s husband, Nzuzo Njilo.
“Now when Ubaba asks her to do something she does it with such optimism but when I ask her, she drags her feet and literally looks like she could say no. She even goes as far as complaining about her knees and expresses how she’s so terrified of the stairs,” the Have Faith star wrote.
The social media influencer added she had a mini confrontation with uAunty about the whereabouts of her top, which she initially wanted to wear for work. After finding the item, Faith found the helper crying her eyes out and explaining to Nzuzo her version of events.
She said the two (Faith and uAunty) are now “beefing” following their altercation and it’s making her feel “uncomfortable in my own home”.
“She then went to tell him [Nzuzo] that she’s shocked at how I spoke to her like she’s a slave and she’s just here to help [and] doesn’t understand where the disrespect comes from and she has kids my age.”
