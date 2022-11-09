Matthew Booth speaks out – Denies cheating allegations

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Former football player and SuperSport presenter Matthew Booth has denied allegations of infidelity levelled against him by his wife Sonia Booth.

After his wife Sonia told her side of the story over the last few days, releasing information that purported a relationship Matthew had with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller, Matthew has now denied the alleged affair.

Releasing a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Matthew says he is disappointed with his wife’s actions.

‘Unfounded allegations’

His statement read: “It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with [the] intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage the allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.

“The matter has been handed over to my attorneys who have been instructed to vigorously take the necessary steps to claim the appropriate relief. I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth prevail in due course.”

Matthew then pleaded with Bongani Moller, corporations and sponsors who have partnered with the Booth Trust, “to not allow this personal matter to deter the good work that’s being done, and that lies ahead”.

‘Divorce’

Earlier on Wednesday, Sonia was still adamant that her husband cheated. Sharing multiple images of Matthew and Moller’s cosy interaction at an eatery.

She also said the “nonchalant and flippant public displays” by her husband and Moller is an attempt by him to have a “constructive divorce”, calling him a “coward” for this strategy.

“If he wants a divorce he must file for it,” she wrote.

She further criticised the soccer legend, sharing statistics posted on the SA Football legends website that 75% of retired footballers are either bankrupt, divorced or alcohol or drug dependent within five years.

“HE IS a statistic (all round), sadly. Self-inflicted as evidence has shown all over social media, the DM’s and emails. Pity he won’t take responsibility, he will blame EVERYONE BUT himself. The “legend” is perfect in his blue-eyedness,” she said.

