The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree: Meet Cindy Nell-Roberts’ influencer daughter, Aenea

The 42-year-old former Miss South Africa’s 9-year-old daughter not only inherited her mother’s beauty, but also her love for fashion and beauty.

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: Cindy Nell-Roberts and her daughter Aenea on the red carpet at the Miss SA crowning last month. Pictures: Instagram @cindy_nell

Cindy Nell-Roberts was crowned Miss SA in 2002 and was the Miss Universe runner-up in 2003. After her reign as Miss South Africa, the beauty queen graced television screens for almost 20 years ranging from presenter for the well-known lifestyle and travel TV show Pasella, the Soccer World Cup and Award show, reality star on shows like Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity Survivor and judges and presenter on M-Net’s popular Wedding Bashers.

She twent on to spread her wings and added businesswoman to her already impressive CV. Cindy is CEO and Shareholder of South African cosmetic company Cosmetix (Essence, CATRICE & Caribbeantan). She is also the Development Director of Ace Models International.

But what many South Africans might not know about the former beauty queen is that she is also a mother to two beautiful kids, Ethan (11) and Aenea (9), she shares with husband Clive Roberts.

Cindy doesn’t often share photos of her family on her Instagram account, apart from the rare occasions her and Aenea share the spotlight at an event.

The duo attended The Miss South Africa crowning event last month sharing the limelight on the red carpet. Aenea looked every bit as beautiful and confident as her mom.

We take a closer look at Cindy-Nell Roberts’ ‘mini-me’ Aenea

The 9-year-old has her own YouTube Channel, Facebook page and Instagram account. While there is currently only one video on her YouTube channel, the ‘About’ section on YouTube describes her as “a kid influencer who love all things fun, glittery and sparkly.

“My channel is all about beauty, fashion, lifestyle and a little baking here and there,” she adds.

Aenea is an ambassador for one of her mom’s cosmetic brands, Essence, known to be a funky and affordable make-up brand.

The young digital creator mostly shares videos of her performing cute dances for her TikTok channel as well as video clips of her testing Essence products on her Instagram account.

