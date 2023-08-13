Natasha Joubert crowned Miss South Africa 2023

By Lineo Lesemane

Miss SA 2022 Ndavi Nokeri has officially handed over the title to the new queen, Natasha Joubert.

The Miss SA pageant took place at Sun Bet Arena at Time Squares Menlyn, Tshwane on Sunday 13 August, where Natasha was crowned Miss South Africa 2023.

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur was trying her luck for the second time this year as new rules to enter the pageant was introduced earlier this year.

ALSO SEE: Moms and married women can now enter Miss SA pageant

In 2020, she became the Miss SA runner-up and went on to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe competitions in 2021.

Not only does the new Miss South Africa get a brand-new crown, she also receives prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.

Natasha is the first Miss SA to wear the brand-new crown ‘Mowana, the Tree of Life,’ designed by the dynamic duo behind Nungu Diamonds, Ursula Pule, and her husband, Kealeboga Pule.

The Top 7 Miss SA finalists who were competing for the crown are Anke Rothmann, Bryoni Govender, Homba Mazaleni, Jordan van der Vyver, Melissa Nayimuli, Nande Mabala, and Natasha Joubert.

About Natasha Joubert

Natasha Joubert is a BCom Marketing Management graduate from Tshwane in Gauteng.

She is also the owner and fashion designer of Natalia Jefferys, a company she started when she was 19-years-old.

She enjoys spending time in nature, hiking, and being with loved ones. Speaking about her Miss SA journey ahead of the finale, she said her return to the pageant was a testimony.

“It feels surreal being back and being granted a second chance! I know this is a testimony I need to share and an incredible message: ‘You’re never a product of your circumstances, you’re a product of your choices.’ I felt incredible when I walked out of my interview knowing I wore my heart on my sleeve,” she said.

“I want to fully take on these new challenges, grow and evolve even more as a woman, but at the same time let go and enjoy every second. Our group of finalists is fierce! I will be forever grateful for this second chance!”

NOW READ: Nadia Nakai, Kelly Khumalo wins big at the second annual Basadi in Music Awards