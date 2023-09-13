‘Dragged for 100m’: Ex-Miss SA among victims of horror Kloof Nek truck crash

Former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts was one of six people injured when a 24-wheeler truck spun out of control on the busy Cape Town road.

Former Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts is one of six people treated in hospital following a nightmare truck accident. Photo: Instagram @cindy_nell

Six people, including former Miss South Africa Cindy Nell-Roberts, were injured when an out-of-control 24-wheeler truck careened down Kloof Nek Road on Tuesday morning, 12 September.

In the chaotic scene that unfolded in front of shocked bystanders, the massive truck smashed into several vehicles on the busy Cape Town CBD road and jack-knifed before overturning next to an apartment building.

Six people were injured when a truck smashed into several vehicles in Cape Town’s Kloof Nek Road on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied/ City of Cape Town

Kloof Nek traffic chaos: Truck driver trapped in cabin

News24 reported that the truck driver was trapped inside the overturned cabin. He was saved by a contractor who rushed to the accident scene from the nearby site where he was working to cut open the locked door with a circular saw.

The truck was en route from Camps Bay when it lost some of the load of frozen fish boxes it was transporting. It veered out of control as it went down the steep road before smashing into three cars and an Uber delivery scooter. Two more vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The truck driver was taken to Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, according to City of Cape Town’s Traffic Services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan.

Four other victims, who also suffered minor injuries, were treated at Somerset Hospital.

Ex-Miss SA Cindy Nell-Roberts recalls truck accident ordeal

Nell-Roberts spoke to News24 from a nearby hospital where she was treated for shock and minor injuries.

“I am so traumatised, but I am fine. I was driving on Kloof Street and going about my business and I found it unusual that such a big truck was driving on that road,” she said.

According to Nell-Roberts, her vehicle was “dragged for 100 metres and spun out of control”.

“As I was turning, I heard a screeching sound and the truck knocked into me and dragged my car for 100 metres and spun out of control.”

Kloof Nek Road speeding

Francine Higham, Ward 77 councillor, told News24 speeding along this road need to be addressed.

“I know that there are a lot of concerns about speeding on this road. We are looking to address this and putting in interventions in the short term, such as reactivating the camera at the top of Kloof Nek Road and hopefully, we will be able to announce more on this soon.”

