Meghan Markle is tired of being labelled ‘difficult’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opened up about the trope of “angry black women” on her Spotify podcast.

Markle had a conversation about this hurtful stereotype with actress and TV creator Issa Rae on Archetypes.

The former Suits actress has been labelled “difficult” in the past by the media and “insiders” close to the royal family who alleged she was a “bully”.

Markle admitted she’s “particular” when “walking into a room”. Further explaining, “I think a high tide raises all ships, right?”

“We’re all going to succeed. So let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody.”

WATCH: Meghan Markle speak on being labelled ‘difficult’

The Duchess, 41, is married to Prince Harry, the couple decided to part ways with not only the royal staff that claimed she was difficult, but up and left the monarchy as a whole.

Contrary to her critics, she feels insecure about sharing her opinions.

“I would find myself cowering and tiptoeing in a room where, I don’t know, if you do that thing I find the most embarrassing. When you’re saying a sentence but the intonation goes up like a question,” she asked Rae.