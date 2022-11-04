‘We get it, you bagged the gorilla’ – Megyn Kelly slams Meghan Markle

Citizen Reporter

Meghan Markle can’t catch a break. As the Duchess of Sussex tries to change perceptions about her, it seems some people, like Megyn Kelly, are adamant about labelling her with negative connotations.

Markle’s podcast Archetypes has been successful so far. Discussions have centred around her life and stories about the struggles she had to overcome with life in the spotlight.

Controversial broadcaster and presenter Megyn Kelly wasn’t shy about her feelings towards the former actress.

Kelly criticised how Markle refers to Prince Harry as “my husband”. Kelly made these remarks on her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

The news presenter became a person of notoriety for her stint on FOX News for her controversial and far-right comments.

WATCH: Megyn Kelly slams Meghan Markle

“We get it, you bagged the gorilla. Congratulations, you got the big bear [and] you want us all to know.”

Kelly was responding to Markle’s latest Archetypes episode in which she gave a glimpse of home life with Harry and their two children.

Markle said she makes them breakfast, and this is “very important” to her and a great way to start their morning.

The former royal then added she expects her morning to get more hectic the older Archie, 3, and Lilibet (16 months) get.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele