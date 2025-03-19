Tyla thanks ‘Tigers’ for iHeartRadio World Artist of the Year Award win

Tyla is also set to be honoured at the Billboard Women in Music Awards later this month.

South African superstar Tyla took to her Instagram stories to thank millions of her fans, affectionately known as the ‘Tigers’, after winning the World Artist of the Year Award at iHeartRadio.

This year’s edition of the prestigious awards was held on Monday, 17 March, in Los Angeles, celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024.

For the iHeartRadio World Artist of the Year category, Tyla was nominated alongside Tems, YG Marley, Burna Boy, and Central Cee.

She was also nominated for two other categories: R&B Song of the Year for her hit song Water, and Dance Song of the Year, which she lost to Muni Long and Charli, respectively.

Tyla to be honoured at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

Tyla is set to be honoured with an Impact Award later this month at the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The annual awards will take place at the YouTube Theatre at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The awards celebrate the most influential and successful women in the music industry, honouring both emerging talents and legends.

Other stars who will be honoured alongside Tyla on the day include Muni Long, Ángela Aguilar, aespa, Megan Moroney, GloRilla, and Gracie Abrams.

Each of these talents, who will also be performing on the day, will be honoured with one of Billboard’s several WIM (Women In Music) titles.

In December last year, Tyla won two Billboard Music Awards for Top Afrobeats Artist and Top Afrobeats Song for Water.

