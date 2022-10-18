Minnie Dlamini stuns with natural bikini pics

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Media personality Minnie Dlamini is never shy to show herself self-love and as usual her recent bikini pics have gone viral.

The Homeground presenter shared snaps of herself poolside, in a two-piece white bikini on Monday.

Dlamini had a cheeky caption for her first post with her tongue out and a Bluetooth speaker in one hand.

She wrote: “Sho nigrand lapho?” translated to, “Are guys okay over there?”

Dlamini was appreciating herself in a second bikini picture she posted.

Over the last few weeks, the TV presenter has been refocusing on her brand, particularly after her skincare company, MD Body South Africa was liquidated.

“MD Body South Africa has come to an end, unfortunately. I had to liquidate the company. Things happen. You work with people, it does not always end that well. It was a great learning curve for me and with everything that happens in life, I always say that it is a learning curve and an opportunity to learn how to do things better,” she told The City Press.

ALSO READ: ‘It was a great learning curve’- Minnie Dlamini confirms liquidation of MD skincare

Like many celebrities who have had a finger in the beauty industry pie, some with success such as Connie Ferguson, MD skincare was launched in June 2019. The range included eviolin-enriched body lotions, soaps and body wash in three variants of cocoa crystal, rose quartz and tropical topaz.

MD skincare was quite affordable starting from R15 and R39.

Dlamini has kept herself busy with a few projects, including supporting fellow actresses. Dlamini was spotted at The Woman King‘s South Africa movie premiere praising lead actress Thuso Mbedu’s role in the film.

She said: “What an amazing movie, Thuso Mbedu you are a force my Queen and to the rest of the incredible cast we are all so proud”.

The star is also seemingly in partnership with gin company Bombay Sapphire, attending their events and promoting the brand.