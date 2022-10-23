Flawless: Prince Kaybee gushes over Minnie Dlamini’s sultry bikini pics

Xanet Scheepers

Media personality Minnie Dlamini certainly has no shortage of admirers, despite a couple of Twitter trolls who, after comparing bikini pics of her and Unathi Nkayi, said ‘she has never been beautiful’.

South African House DJ and producer Kabelo “Prince Kaybee” Motsamai, however, didn’t agree with the trolls and retweeted the viral pictures of Minnie rocking a two-piece white bikini accompanied with the words ‘She’s flawless’ with a red wine glass emoji.

She’s flawless???? https://t.co/0s0LiQm34T— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 20, 2022

Both Prince Kaybee and Minnie Dlamini recently entered new business ventures and one can’t help but secretly think they would make one helluva business power couple.

Prince Kaybee’s new business venture

Prince Kaybee launched his own wine label, Milani in September. The pinot noir rose and shiraz blend was named after the DJ’s son, who he fathered with Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo.

At the time of launch, Prince Kaybee said that he wants to make sure his son lives a luxurious life. “He should never go through the struggles I went through when growing up. I want to be the best dad any child would pray for”, he said in a tweet.

Minnie Dlamini’s ‘Mansion’

Despite her company MD Body South Africa entering liquidation in September, the Homegrown presenter didn’t let this push her off course as she opened a new entertainment venue in the same month as the announcement of her skincare range being discontinued.

During an interview in September with celebrity commentator Nono D on her YouTube channel, Minnie commented on her company being liquidated and said that it was a great learning curve for her and an opportunity to learn to do things better.

“That experience taught me what retail space looks like. Who are the people that make the most money. You know, we get so excited about owning equity and owning a brand, but that might not necessarily be where the money is,” Minnie said.

