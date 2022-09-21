‘It was a great learning curve’- Minnie Dlamini confirms liquidation of MD skincare

Lethabo Malatsi

Homeground presenter Minnie Dlamini confirmed that her skincare product, MD Body South Africa, has been discontinued, responding to allegations made by City Press that her skincare brand was canned from retail shelves.

In a recent interview with celebrity commentator Nono D on her YouTube channel, the media personality stated she had to liquidate her company and that it was a great learning curve.

“MD Body South Africa has come to an end, unfortunately. I had to liquidate the company. Things happen. You work with people, it does not always end that well. It was a great learning curve for me and with everything that happens in life, I always say that it is a learning curve and an opportunity to learn how to do things better.

“That experience taught me what retail space looks like. Who are the people that make the most money. You know, we get so excited about owning equity and owning a brand, but that might not necessarily be where the money is,” Minnie said

MD skincare was launched in June 2019, and the line ranged from eviolin-enriched body lotions, soaps and body washes in three variants of cocoa crystal, rose quartz and tropical topaz which were sold between R15 and R39.

The skincare products were sold at stores like Shoprite and Clicks.

Social media accounts deleted

The skincare’s social media accounts has since been deleted, including its website.

According to City Press, a company background search report revealed that Dlamini’s company, which was registered as a new private entity, is currently active in business after it was almost deregistered in 2018 and again in 2020, for non-payment of annual returns.

The publication further alluded the No love lost producer received many emails in 2018 and in 2020 before the company was flagged for deregistration due to annual return noncompliance.

Though the skincare business failed, Minnie launched a new premium lifestyle venue in Pretoria, earlier this month.

She acquired part-ownership of her new business venture, The Mansion, a Centurion-based restaurant and nightclub that targets a young affluent African market, Sunday World reported.

