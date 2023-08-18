Miss SA addresses Zozibini Tunzi’s wardrobe drama allegations

The beauty queen has unfollowed the organisation on Instagram and removed the pageant title from her IG bio.

The Miss South Africa organisation has cleared the air following reports that there was drama behind the scenes of the organisation’s first reality TV show, Crown Chasers.

According to reports, Zozibini Tunzi, who presented the show, was expected to pay for her own wardrobe bill.

However, the organisation says Tunzi and her management entered into an agreement with the Miss SA organisation that the compensation paid to her was inclusive of all fees and expenses.

“Furthermore, in terms of the agreement entered into by both Ms Tunzi and her management, the parties acknowledged that the fee constituted full and reasonable compensation for the services and material provided and shall be inclusive of all fees and expenses to which Ms Tunzi may be entitled,” the organisation told The Citizen in a statement on Friday morning.

Miss SA also denied reports that they refused to pay people who were involved in the wardrobe department.

“This is untrue and denied. The Miss SA Organisation entered into a comprehensive contract with Ms Tunzi and her management which was inclusive of such expenses, and her management agency has been paid in full accordingly. We hope that any issues Ms Tunzi’s wardrobe suppliers may be having with her management in this regard are resolved soonest,” the statement read.

Zozibini Tunzi’s no-show at the Miss SA 2023 finale

Zozi has unfollowed the Miss SA organisation on Instagram and removed the pageant title from her IG bio.

The former Miss Universe and Miss SA title holder was also a no-show at the Miss SA 2023 crowning on Sunday, 13 August.

Speaking about her no-show, the organisation said: “Tunzi is an in-demand personality with a full schedule. The Miss South Africa Organisation cannot speak to Ms Tunzi’s calendar nor social media activity, however, she is always welcomed and celebrated at any Miss South Africa event.”

Tunzi was crowned Miss SA in 2019 and selected as the host of the very first Miss SA reality tv show, Crown Chasers this year.

According to Zimoja, there has been a fallout between the organisation and Tunzi after the beauty queen was told to pay for her own wardrobe bill.

The publication also alleged that the Miss SA organisation refused to pay people who were involved in the wardrobe department.

One of the stylists anonymously revealed to the publication that he was told to invoice Zozi directly.

He added: “That was not part of our agreement. I was working as a stylist for the show, I was not brought in by Tunzi and now I am being told to invoice her.

“They clearly think being a stylist is a joke or a hobby. To me this is my profession, as we speak I am sitting with a bill of about R15 000 from the dry cleaners. I have to return clothes in an immaculate condition,” he said, as quoted by the publication.

