Bryoni Govender to represent Mzansi at Miss Universe pageant

Here's why reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert won't be competing at Miss Universe.

Miss SA‘s first princess Bryoni Govender will represent South Africa at the Miss Universe competition later this year.

The next Miss Universe pageant will be held in El Salvador, Central America, in November 2023.

The reigning Miss SA Natasha Joubert will not represent SA at Miss Universe as the pageant rules state a contestant cannot enter more than once. The beauty queen previously represented the country at the Miss Universe 2021 competition.

Ahead of the Miss SA finale, Bryoni said she worked hard to be in the top 12 and was excited to continue her Miss South Africa journey.

“I have found confidence in my authentic self. And now, more than ever, I am ready to become an ambassador for South Africa. Making the top 12 is just one step closer to reaching my goal,” she said at the time.

Natasha Joubert on serving Miss SA full term

During her interview with Thando Thabethe on 94.7, Natasha said she will not participate in global competitions because she wants to finish her term as Miss SA.

“I’m not going to the Supranational. The goal of coming back was to serve my country, and I meant it. I really did mean it, but I’m giving another lady an opportunity to go and represent, but I am going with… I will be the one in the crowd with the South African flag… For me, Miss South Africa was always the goal. I wanted this job.”

She revealed that she has already raised over R1 million and hopes to make an impact.

“I have already raised R1.2 million in bursaries. I really wanted to make a point coming back to say it is not something I wanted to do. I have already started.

“Next week I am going to have my meeting, and we will see what is the plan of action and how are we going to roll this out. I want Miss South Africa to be humongous again. Like the impact needs to be huge,” Natasha said.

