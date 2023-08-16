‘You’ll always be the queen of my heart’: Miss SA Natasha Joubert’s boyfriend is her biggest fan

Natasha Joubert was crowned the new Miss SA 2023 on Sunday, but her partner Enrico Vermaak has always seen her as the queen of his heart.

With her wearing the most prestigious tiara in the country after being announced as Miss SA, Natasha Joubert isn’t short of attention. But for Joubert’s high school sweetheart Enrico Vermaak, she has always been the queen of his heart.

“Anticipation builds as the stage awaits your radiance and grace tonight at Miss SA. Your journey to this moment has already inspired so many, and I can’t wait to see you shine even brighter,” wrote Vermaak on his Instagram just before the Miss SA live show.

“You’re not just a contestant; you’re one of the most inspiring women I know. Rooting for you always!”

High school sweethearts

The pair has been together since high school and they celebrated their seven year anniversary last year September.

“We started dating in matric and he is my other half and best friend,” said Joubert speaking with Huisgenoot.

“He was with me through the highs and lows. He’s [sic] someone I can walk a journey with and I can’t wait to call him husband one day.”

Vermaak has been with Joubert during her highs and lows as evinced in his social media. 2023 was Joubert’s second try at winning the national pageant as new rules to enter were introduced earlier this year.

“You have dreamt about today since the day I met you, and today is your day,” wrote Vermaak in 2020.

“You have worked very hard to become the strong, aspiring and beautiful woman you are and definitely deserve to be crowned as Miss SA. No matter what, you will always be the queen in my heart. Enjoy today and embrace every second.”

Always been supportive

In 2020, Joubert became the Miss SA runner-up and went on to represent Mzansi at the Miss Universe competitions in 2021.

When Joubert competed in Miss Universe, Vermaak was there rooting for her. “You have made it very clear since the day we met you want to become Miss Universe and that day is finally here. You have worked extremely hard for this moment and are more than deserving of this title,” the keen adventurer wrote in 2021.

“You have inspired and encouraged many women with your tenacity and breathtaking beauty. The journey you followed to become the person you are today is already something anyone can look up to. I wish you nothing but the best and know you will make everyone even prouder.”

