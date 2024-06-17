Fashion And Beauty

Fashion looks at the 2024 National Assembly inaugural sitting

The fashion choices ranged from strikingly elegant to lacklustre...

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Dr Annelie Lotriet, and Nonceba Mhlauli

Members of the National Assembly, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Dr Annelie Lotriet, and Nonceba Mhlauli. Pictures: Instagram and X

Friday, 14 June, marked the inaugural sitting of the National Assembly after the 2024 general elections, and parliament members did not disappoint—or at least some didn’t—when it came to fashion at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This prestigious event included the swearing-in of all MPs, followed by the nomination and election of the Speaker. Concurrently, the first sittings of the provincial legislatures took place as well as the election of Mzansi’s new president.

The fashion choices ranged from strikingly elegant to lacklustre, creating a mix of different fashion displays at this significant political gathering.

National Assembly inaugural sitting fashion looks

Nonceba Mhlauli

Among the highlights was Nonceba Mhlauli, who took her oath as a Member of Parliament in a customised off-white two-piece outfit with black satin, designed by Pretoria fashion entrepreneur Silas Nchabeleng.

Patricia De Lille

GOOD leader Patricia De Lille was all suited up in an orange two-piece suit, not necessarily a fashion hit, but her efforts are noteworthy.

EFF Members

Well, the members of the EFF party adhered faithfully to their signature attire, the maids and miners-inspired outfits.

Dr Annelie Lotriet

The newly elected DA Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Annelie Lotriet.

Dr Annelie Lotriet, Picture: X/@Our_DA

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane

The new Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

Delegates to the NCOP

Delegates to the NCOP being sworn in during the First Sitting of the NCOP.

NCOP delegates. Picture: X/@parliamentSA

Members of the National Assembly

National Assembly members during the swearing-in.

Members of the National Assembly. Picture: X/ @parliamentSA

