Fashion looks at the 2024 National Assembly inaugural sitting

The fashion choices ranged from strikingly elegant to lacklustre...

Members of the National Assembly, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, Dr Annelie Lotriet, and Nonceba Mhlauli. Pictures: Instagram and X

Friday, 14 June, marked the inaugural sitting of the National Assembly after the 2024 general elections, and parliament members did not disappoint—or at least some didn’t—when it came to fashion at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This prestigious event included the swearing-in of all MPs, followed by the nomination and election of the Speaker. Concurrently, the first sittings of the provincial legislatures took place as well as the election of Mzansi’s new president.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I had to spend money to look like this’ – Thabo Bester complains about court attire restrictions

The fashion choices ranged from strikingly elegant to lacklustre, creating a mix of different fashion displays at this significant political gathering.

National Assembly inaugural sitting fashion looks

Nonceba Mhlauli

Among the highlights was Nonceba Mhlauli, who took her oath as a Member of Parliament in a customised off-white two-piece outfit with black satin, designed by Pretoria fashion entrepreneur Silas Nchabeleng.

One of our good clients @NoncebaMhlauli taking an oath as a member of Parliament during the swearing in occasion at the First Sitting of The National Assembly of the 7th Democratic Parliament hosted at Cape Town. She’s wearing a customised off white two piece outed black satin🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/si2gEbyEy7 — Silas Nchabeleng (@SilasNchabeleng) June 14, 2024

Patricia De Lille

GOOD leader Patricia De Lille was all suited up in an orange two-piece suit, not necessarily a fashion hit, but her efforts are noteworthy.

GOOD Leader Patricia De Lille sworn into the National Assembly.



Ready to serve, ready to help #stopthesuffering 🇿🇦🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZhUcwLnPto June 14, 2024

EFF Members

Well, the members of the EFF party adhered faithfully to their signature attire, the maids and miners-inspired outfits.

♦️In Pictures♦️



The EFF Woman Officials At the 7th Parliament Plenary. The session has resumed as we vote for the Speaker of Parliament.



The EFF National Chairperson @veronica_mente has been nominated for the position of Speaker of Parliament. #EFFInParliament pic.twitter.com/E1N0bZctWT — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 14, 2024

Dr Annelie Lotriet

The newly elected DA Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Annelie Lotriet.

Dr Annelie Lotriet, Picture: X/@Our_DA

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

Voted for the new speaker of the National Assembly, Cde Thoko Didiza. pic.twitter.com/5km3TYwqWl June 14, 2024

ALSO READ: What to wear: How to dress for the Hollywoodbets Durban July 2024 fashion theme

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane

The new Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane.

The ANC congratulates of Cde Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane at the new Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of the 7th Democratic Parliament #7thParliament#ANCinParliament#LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/3yYG6ZRGkV — African National Congress (@MYANC) June 15, 2024

Delegates to the NCOP

Delegates to the NCOP being sworn in during the First Sitting of the NCOP.

NCOP delegates. Picture: X/@parliamentSA

Members of the National Assembly

National Assembly members during the swearing-in.

Members of the National Assembly. Picture: X/ @parliamentSA

NOW READ: Hollywoodbets Durban July: ‘Ride the Wave’ of fabulous fashion and win big at the races