Durban July fashion: Here’s the outstanding looks from SA’s celebs

By Lineo Lesemane

Mzansi’s celebs tried their best to live up to the ‘Out of This World’ theme at this year’s Durban July, held at the Greyville Racecourse on Saturday, 1 July.

many thought Isibaya star Jessica Nkosi was the best-dressed female at the event. Other A-listers, like YouTube sensation and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza, also served elegant and high fashion at the racecourse.

Like Somizi, Lasizwe had numerous outfit changes, but here is the particular one that set tongues wagging on social media.

Lasizwe dressed by Ntombi Coutur. Picture: supplied

Somizi Mhlongo

As usual, media personality Somizi Mhlongo made a grand entrance. The Idols SA judge had more than five outfits tailored specifically for this occasion.

Here is one of Somizi’s outstanding looks for 2023’s Durban July.

Somizi Mohlongo dressed by Zarth Designs. Picture: Instagram

Jojo Robinson

Real Housewives of Durban (RHoDurban) star Jojo Robinson told The Citizen that her outfit was inspired by the sun.

Jojo Robinson. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Pearl Maphalala

We also had a quick chat with the fashion-forward Pearl Maphala, who wore a unique outfit made of newspaper.

She said her outfit was inspired by Disney’s fictional character, Cruella de Vil, played by the award-winning actress Emma Stone.

“I am so happy that I got to attend Durban July for the first time and people saw my dress. I even posted on social media and people love it so much,” she said.

Pearl Maphalala at Durban July. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi was dressed by internationally renowned Namibian designer Ruberto Scholtz.

Jessica Nkosi at Durban July. Picture: supplied

Sithelo Shozi

The singer and Unmaskeed SA judge joined trending topics on Twitter as netizens applauded her for “mastering” the Durban July theme.

Sithelo Shozi at Durban July. Picture: Instagram

Kay Sibiya

Imbewu’s star Kay Sibiya completed the ‘Out of This World’ assignment with silver colour dominating matching outfits with his wife, Judie Kama.

Kay Sibiya and his wife at Durban July. Picture: supplied

Nandi Madida

The songstress’ outfit was all about light. “Here to save planet Earth. Heard there’s load shedding in South Africa, so I’m bringing all the lights with me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Nandi’s dress was designed by Keys Fashion and Anita Ferreira designs made her crown.

Nandi Madida at Durban July. Picture: supplied

