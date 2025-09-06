Celebs And Viral

‘My miracle baby’: Rachel Kolisi celebrates son’s birthday

6 September 2025

Rachel and her estranged husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, have two children together

Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi recently took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message in celebration of her son’s birthday.

Her eldest child, Nicholas Siyamthanda Kolisi, turned 11 this week.

“My miracle baby, and one of the most beautiful gifts from Jesus. Happy birthday,” she wrote.

Rachel and her estranged husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, have two children together: Nicholas, born in 2013, and Keziah, born in 2017.

The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement in November last year, stating they would continue to raise their children together and remain committed to their joint initiative, the Kolisi Foundation.

“While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they’ve always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us,” they said at the time.

However, Rachel stepped down as CEO of the foundation a few months after the announcement.

Rachel Kolisi’s philanthropy and recognition

She continues her philanthropy journey independently and was recently honoured with the Women of Wonder (WOW) Award, recognised for her dedication to social justice, philanthropy, and community empowerment.

“As co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel played a pivotal role in driving meaningful change in South Africa, focusing on pressing issues including gender-based violence, education and sports development, and food security.

Her focus on gender-based violence has led to initiatives that provide support for survivors while advocating for systemic change,” organisers said.

