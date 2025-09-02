Rachel Kolisi honoured with Women of Wonder Award in Cape Town

The awards celebrate women who inspire through leadership, philanthropy, and social impact.

Former Springbok WAG Rachel Kolisi has been honoured with a Women of Wonder (WOW) Award at the 11th annual ceremony.

The awards were held in Cape Town this past weekend, on 30 August.

The WOW Awards is a global platform celebrating women who inspire through leadership, philanthropy, and social impact.

The awards take place in cities across the world, including Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Mauritius, Dubai, Qatar, London, and India.

Rachel Kolisi recognised for her dedication to social justice

In announcing her recognition, organisers described Kolisi as “a dynamic and influential leader, recognised for her dedication to social justice, philanthropy, and community empowerment”.

Rachel co-founded the Kolisi Foundation with her ex-husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, in 2021.

Under her leadership, the foundation has championed activism against gender-based violence (GBV) and programmes supporting women and children.

The foundation’s initiatives also focus on education, sports development, and food security.

“As a co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, Rachel has played a pivotal role in driving meaningful change in South Africa, focusing on some of the country’s most pressing issues, including gender-based violence, education and sports development, and food security.

“Rachel’s focus on gender-based violence has led to the implementation of initiatives that provide support and resources to survivors while advocating for systemic change,” the organisers said.

