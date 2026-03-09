Layla and Cheslin Kolbe celebrate their daughter’s 9th birthday

The couple has three children together.

Cheslin Kolbe and his wife, Layla Kolbe, are celebrating their eldest daughter’s ninth birthday.

Layla shared the milestone on Instagram on Monday morning, posting photos of her daughter with close family and friends.

“Happy ninth birthday to our precious Kyla. You are deeply loved and highly favoured baby girl,” reads one of the messages Layla shared on Instagram.

Another message read: “Full of sparkle, full of shine. Happy birthday, beautiful Kyla, you are 9.”

ALSO READ: ‘The forever holiday begins’: RHODurban star JoJo Robinson celebrates husband’s retirement

A family of five

The couple has three children together, two daughters and a son.

The family recently moved to Japan after spending a year in South Africa. Layla previously spoke about the move on Instagram, describing it as bittersweet.

“Missing a family wedding and being away for our ninth festive season are the harder parts of this rugby journey… but always grateful for the doors it opens too,” she wrote.

Layla said the family had enjoyed their time in South Africa since returning earlier last year. She added that leaving again was difficult.

“What a year in SA, especially for the kids – beautiful friendships, teachers they adored, a sense of home, and so many memories. Leaving that behind makes the goodbyes so much heavier,” she added.

NOW READ: Big Brother Mzansi: Eight left in race for R2m after double eviction