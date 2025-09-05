‘It was always the ultimate goal’: Itumeleng Banda on joining SuperSport

Banda has also built a career in development and advocacy.

TV and radio personality Itumeleng Banda has officially joined SuperSport as a presenter on Your World of Champions.

Banda first made her mark hosting the award-winning radio show Feminine First Touch before becoming the first woman to anchor the African Football League on SABC.

“SuperSport was always the ultimate goal,” Banda told The Citizen.

“To now officially be part of Your World of Champions feels surreal. I’m excited to contribute positively, to learn, and to add my little sparkle to this powerhouse of a brand. It truly is a dream come true.”

Beyond the screen

While sport remains her passion, Banda has also built a career in development and advocacy.

A certified SAFA D Licence coach, she has worked in football development and travelled across Africa with the Children’s Radio Foundation, using her voice to campaign against gun violence and empower young people.

She has also brought her voice to some of the country’s biggest stages, including the Momentum Gsport Awards, Basadi Music Awards, South African Amapiano Awards, and SABC shows such as FootAfrique and Break Point.

“I want to create spaces where young people are seen, heard, and inspired to take up space,” she said.

Sharing advice for aspiring broadcasters, Banda said it is important to just start.

“Just start! Whether it’s watching games, writing, taking pictures, or even starting a YouTube channel, begin where you are.

“It won’t be easy, but it’s the journey that shapes you and builds your character. Along the way, you’ll be reminded of your ‘why,’ and that’s what will keep you going.”

